Buffalo Coal: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman

Toronto, January 20, 2021 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) announces that, further to previous communications around the resignation of Mr. Robert Francis as independent non-executive director and Audit Committee Chairman, the Board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. Rory Taylor as independent non-executive Board member and Audit Committee Chairman, with effect from 22 January 2021.

Mr. Taylor, a Canadian resident, is a chartered accountant (South Africa) and seasoned finance executive with a track record of capable financial leadership in mining companies. Over the past 10 years he has held senior finance positions at Banro Corporation Ltd, Aura Minerals Inc. and Endeavour Mining Corp..

Craig Wiggill, the Chairman, commented as follows: "We are pleased that Rory has accepted our invitation to join the Buffalo Coal Board. Both our Board and management team look forward to working closely with him and taking benefit from both his experience and skills, which are closely aligned with Buffalo Coal's requirements."

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange ("AltX"), operated by the JSE Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Craig Wiggill

Chairman of the Board

Email: craig@wiggill.co.uk

Registered office:

Greytown Road, Industrial Area

Dundee

Kwazulu-Natal

3000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72413