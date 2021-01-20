Paul Pelosi, Jr. Becomes President of St-Georges' Subsidiary

Montréal – TheNewswire - January 20, 2021 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (CNSX:SX.CN) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to welcome Mr. Paul Pelosi, Jr. as a Director and the President of St-Georges’ new subsidiary, EVSX Corp. which is dedicated to electric vehicle battery recycling and future partnerships in the development of lithium mineral resources.

Paul’s expertise in green technology, eco-responsible investments, and regulatory governmental environmental legislative framework will play a critical role in developing and deploying St-Georges’ lithium mineral processing technology and EV battery recycling technology initiative.

St-Georges and its partner, Altair International, have joined forces to develop metallurgical solutions for the recycling of lithium and other metals from EV batteries. They are working diligently to complete a long-form agreement before the end of the month.

About Paul Pelosi, Jr.

Paul Pelosi Jr. has many years of experience contributing to the sustainability of the environment through his service as President of the Environment Commission in San Francisco. The commission develops policies and programs in recycling, environmental justice, toxic reduction, energy efficiency, climate change, eco-friendly commuting alternatives, and policies regarding preserving the city's urban forest. Paul’s experience includes emerging company investments, investment banking, sustainable real estate, and corporate governance. In each of these ventures, he was instrumental in developing corporate governance practices that advanced new technologies while supporting all stakeholders.

Paul graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Arts in History and an MBA with an emphasis in International Business. He holds a juris doctor. He is known for his humanitarian beliefs and work in the field and received the Georgetown International Human Rights Award in 1994. He has been a member of the California State Bar since 1996.

About EVSX Corp.

EVSX Corp. was recently incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. The Company will use this subsidiary to operate all research and development and hold patents and intellectual property developed within the proposed joint-venture partnership with Altair International.

Altair has the option to acquire 49.99% of the common shares of EVSX by issuing shares to St-Georges and making certain milestones payments (for more details, See Press Release “St-Georges Inks Licensing & Development Agreement for Lithium Processing Technology” dated December 1, 2020)

The Board and Management of EVSX will initially be composed of these individuals:

- Paul Pelosi Jr., Director & President - Mark Billings, Director & CFO - Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson, Director - Enrico Di Cesare, Director & CEO.

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson, President and Chief Executive Officer of St-Georges Eco-Mining, commented, “(…) St-Georges is excited to be expanding our commitment to the environment to the recycling of lithium car batteries. Paul is the ideal candidate to be heading up this venture. He has a proven track record in promoting green technologies, which marries well with St-Georges’ core values and our deep concern for the ecosystem. We look forward to working with Paul on this and will continue to develop cutting-edge eco-green technologies for other ventures. (…)’

Surge in market activities

At the request of IIROC, St-Georges wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The Company is committed to deliver positive results on its different business initiatives and to keep its shareholders and stakeholders informed and up to date on any and all developments as early as results or progress can be disclosed.

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec’s North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges’ stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

