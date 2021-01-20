Tri Origin Announces New Management and Grant of Stock Options

Aurora, Ontario – TheNewswire - January 20, 2021 – Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (“Tri Origin” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TOE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Jennings as Chief Financial Officer and William McGuinty as Consulting Geologist and Project Manager effective immediately. Bill has been tasked with initiating 2021 exploration activities for the Company beginning with a 3,000 metre drill program on Tri Origin’s Sky Lake property.

Mr. Jennings has over 30 years of financial experience and holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation combined with a Bachelor of Science with a major in Geology. Brian has 15 years of experience as a CFO or member of the Board of Directors of several public companies in the resource, internet technology, manufacturing and aerospace industries. He has significant experience specializing in corporate restructuring with Ernst & Young and contract positions as interim CFO, turnaround management, and distressed investing.

William McGuinty P.Geo. has worked in Canada and internationally for Canadian stock exchange listed junior mineral exploration companies since 1981, holding progressive positions as project geologist, exploration manager, country manager and Vice-president Exploration. He served as VP Exploration for Eastmain Resources prior to its acquisition by Fury Gold Mines in 2020. Prior to Eastman Bill served as VP Exploration for Intrepid Mines Ltd. until its takeover in 2008 and for Queenston Mining Inc. until its acquisition by Osisko Mining Corporation in 2012. He is fluent in English, French and Spanish, and is a registered Professional Geoscientist in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

In addition, pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, stock options have been granted to certain officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,310,000 Common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28 per share for a term of five years with service based vesting provisions to support retention (the “Options”). The Options are subject to shareholder approval.

About Tri Origin

Tri Origin is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation through drill discovery. Tri Origin plans to conduct a drill program at its Sky Lake Gold Project in the first quarter of 2021. The Company has 48,991,685 shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold projects in Canada. Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TOE.

For more information about Tri Origin, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Andrew Thomson, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the Offering and the expected expenditure of the proceeds of the Offering, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the Offering and successfully complete the Offering, the Company’s ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

