Bam Bam Announces Listing of Common Share Purchase Warrants

Vancouver, January 21, 2021 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to list, as a supplemental listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), a total of 26,100,000 (post-split) common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company as a single class, originally issued pursuant to a private placement offering of the Company completed on September 14, 2020 (the "Private Placement"). The Warrant listing is subject to receipt of acceptance from the CSE (the "CSE Acceptance").

David Greenway, President & CEO commented: "The listing of the Company's share purchase warrants provides investors with additional visibility and a secondary market to derive value from their securities. Bam Bam Resources is committed to driving shareholder value through the ongoing exploration and development of its porphyry copper-silver-gold project at Majuba Hill District. 2020 was a historic year for copper and we could not be more excited for what 2021 could bring. Listing the warrants provides an alternative avenue for investor participation and an opportunity to increase leverage to what may be the next major domestic US copper-silver-gold porphyry district."

The Company will disseminate a further news release upon CSE Acceptance, which will set out the effective date and trading symbol for the Warrants.

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.



Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

