Big Ridge Gold Appoints Bill Williams to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, January 21, 2021 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) ("Big Ridge" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bill Williams to its Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Williams has agreed to join the Big Ridge Gold Board," said Mike Bandrowski, President & CEO, Big Ridge, "Bill brings permitting, exploration and operational experience that will significantly add to the depth of the Big Ridge team.

Bill is a geologist and mining executive who holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona and has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He has been involved in all aspects of mining from project generation through operations and Bill is a Certified Professional Geologist.

Most recently, he was the Interim CEO and Director of Detour Gold Corp. and was directly involved with the restructuring that led to the $4.9 billion takeover by Kirkland Lake Gold. Previously he was President, CEO & Director of Orvana Minerals Corp. where he converted two operating mines into cash-flow generators and permitted the Copperwood project in Michigan, USA. and was a Vice President at Phelps Dodge Exploration. Bill is also a Director of Western Copper and Gold Corp.

The company also announced that Jeremy Bond has resigned from the Board to pursue other endeavours. The company thanks Jeremy for his efforts in bringing Big Ridge Gold and Empress Royalties to fruition.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to Mr. Williams on 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, it is active in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

