Stevens Gold Announces DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, January 21, 2021 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB:STVGF) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") has received approval from the Depository Trust Company, making its common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC's automated processes. Stevens Gold common shares are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "STVGF."

This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers while cutting costs and providing access to a wider network of brokerage firms, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"We expect that obtaining DTC eligibility will enhance liquidity, increase trading volume, and present Stevens Gold to an even broader range of investors in the United States," stated Charles MaLette, President and CEO. "Having DTC eligibility makes it significantly easier for U.S.-based investors looking to buy our shares. This is the first step to tell the story of our Millennium Gold property in Arizona to a wider audience."

DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and simplifies electronic trading of securities in the U.S. DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency within the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Stevens Gold (CSE:SG) (OTCQB:STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72517