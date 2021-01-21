JNC Resources Announces 3:1 Share Split

VANCOUVER, January 21, 2021 - (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VH) - JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that management have approved a Share Split on the basis of three (3) new common shares for every one (1) common share currently held by shareholders of the Company.

The Record Date for the Split will be Wednesday January 27, 2021 with the Company's shares commencing trading on the CSE (and the OTC) post-Split on Tuesday January 26, 2021 (settlement on January 27, 2021). There are currently 20,162,000 issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company and after the Split, unless there are issuances in the interim, there will be 60,486,000 issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company. The Split will be carried out by way of the "push out" method requiring no action on the part of shareholders.

JNC CEO Michael Mulberry states, "We are extremely excited to effect the Split and view this corporate development as a positive event for the company. With the Split complete we are able to focus on exploration of our portfolio of properties. I also look forward to future updates on our previously announced LOI with SPML and their portfolio of Australian properties"

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a North American-based junior venture mineral exploration company with a goal to develop under-explored properties and benefit from deal flow generated by strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently the Company is developing its 100% optioned Triple 9 Project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 Project is a gold property with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km from the town of Sicamous. JNC also has an option agreement with Great Basin Resources to acquire 100% control and interest in the Imperial Project in Nevada. The Imperial Property is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which has been a prolific mining area in the state. The Property is in close proximity to the town of Goldfields, where gold production occurred in the early part of the 20th century. JNC also just optioned the Malebo and Solomon claims in the province of NSW Australia, which we are excited to explore in 2021.

