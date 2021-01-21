Tudor Gold Grants Options

Vancouver, January 21, 2021 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces the issuance of 1,650,000 stock options with an exercise price of $2.09 per share, expiring on January 20th, 2026. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and consultants of the company and are subject to regulatory approval.

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com

