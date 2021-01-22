Foran Announces Filing of Technical Report for Bigstone Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2021 - Foran Mining Corp. (TSXV: FOM) (the "Company" or "Foran") is pleased to announce that further to its news release issued December 7, 2020, it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Report") for the first Resource Estimate ("2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate") on the Company's Bigstone deposit ("Bigstone" or "Deposit"). Bigstone is located in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 25km west of the Company's flagship McIlvenna Bay project where work towards a Feasibility study is underway.

The report entitled "Technical Report on the Bigstone Project, East Central Saskatchewan, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website at www.foranmining.com.

Highlights of the 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate include:

Indicated resources estimated at 1.98 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 2.22% Copper Equivalent, which includes:

1.88% Copper ("Cu"), 0.92% Zinc ("Zn"), 0.25 g/t gold ("Au") and 9.5 g/t Silver ("Ag") Containing 81.9 million pounds ("Mlb") Cu, 40.2 Mlb Zn, 16,000 ounces ("oz") Au and 603,000 oz Ag

Inferred resources estimated at 1.88Mt grading 2.14% Copper Equivalent, which includes:

1.35% Cu, 2.75% Zn, 0.32 g/t Au and 12.0 g/t Ag Containing 55.9 Mlb Cu, 114.4 Mlb Zn, 19,000 oz Au and 729,000 oz Ag

The Deposit is open, with potential to increase with additional drilling

A follow up drill program is planned for summer 2021



In 2015, Foran drilled one of the longest intersections ever in the region, which returned a 104.95 metre ("m") intercept grading 2.03% copper. This result is an example of the tenor of mineralization that has been intersected during drilling to define the deposit. Bigstone represents the second NI 43-101 compliant resource defined by Foran within the Hanson Lake District and could be an important contributor to a long-lived mining camp.

Foran is planning to return to Bigstone for another round of drilling during the summer of 2021. The summer drill program will focus on growing and upgrading resources at the Deposit as the company continues to advance its Hanson Lake District assets towards production.

The Company engaged Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA"), now SLR Consulting Inc., to complete the first resource estimate for Bigstone prepared in accordance with CIM (2014) definitions and standards as incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. The 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate is summarized in Table 1 and a table of metal contained within the resource is provided in Table 2. There are no material differences in the Report from the information disclosed in the News Release. All dollar amounts are disclosed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Table 1. Bigstone 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (US$65/t NSR cut-off) 1-6

Zone Tonnage (Mt) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)

Massive Sulphide Zone 0.15 0.25 9.87 0.33 16.5 2.82 Copper Zone 1.83 2.01 0.19 0.24 8.9 2.18 Total Indicated 1.98 1.88 0.92 0.25 9.5 2.22

Massive Sulphide Zone 0.42 0.25 8.43 0.36 15.9 2.42 Copper Zone 1.23 1.89 0.33 0.34 11.9 2.11 Zinc Stringer Zone 0.24 0.50 5.29 0.17 6.0 1.79 Total Inferred 1.88 1.35 2.75 0.32 12.0 2.14

1 Effective date November 30, 2020; CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources; CuEq = copper equivalent; NSR = Net Smelter Return. 2 The mineral resource is estimated based on 54 diamond drill holes (with 12 wedges) and a NSR cut-off grade of US$65/t. Metal prices used are US$3.75/lb Cu, US$1.35/lb Zn, US$1,650/oz Au, and US$21.00/oz Ag. 3Mineral Resources are constrained using underground mining shapes for reporting. 4 Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing or other issues. 5Copper equivalents and NSR values are based on metallurgical recoveries and smelter terms by zones, long-term metal prices and off-property costs. Copper in the Copper Zone is the basis, while contributions from other metals and copper in other zones are converted based on equivalent net value. 6Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate is estimated using long-term metal price projections of US$3.75/lb. for copper, US$1.35/lb. for zinc, US$1,650/oz. for gold and US$21.00/oz. for silver. The base case uses a US$65/t NSR cut-off using provisions for metallurgical recoveries, smelter payables, refining costs, and freight. See Table 2 below which outlines the contained metal in the 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate.

Table 2. Contained Metal (US$65/t NSR cut-off) 1, 2

Zone Resource Cu Zn Au Ag

Classification Mlb Tonnes Mlb Tonnes Koz Koz Massive Sulphide Indicated 0.8 363 32.4 14,696 2 79 Inferred 2.3 1,043 77 34,927 5 211 Copper Zone Indicated 81.1 36,786 7.8 3,538 14 525 Inferred 50.9 23,088 8.9 4,037 13 470 Zinc Stringer Indicated -

-

- - Inferred 2.7 1,225 28.4 12,882 1 47 Total Indicated 81.9 37,149 40.2 18,234 16 603 Inferred 55.9 25,356 114.4 51,891 19 729

1 See footnotes 1-6 for Table 1

Eleven mineralized domains were defined in the deposit representing the three zones of mineralization:

Copper Zone - Three wireframes have been modelled to approximately 600m below surface, extending <50m to approximately 200m along strike, with thickness ranging from less than one metre to greater than 50m, with an average thickness of 17.7m.

Zinc Stringer Zone - Seven wireframes have been modelled with individual strike lengths ranging from 75m to 200m along strike and 50m to 350m down dip. Thickness ranges from less than one metre to greater than approximately five metres thick, with an average thickness of 5.2m.

Massive Sulphide Zone - Single wireframe comprising high-grade zinc which stratigraphically overlays and overlaps the Copper Zone and Zinc Stringer Zone. The zone is variable in thickness with intersections from less than one metre to greater than 15m and an average thickness of 5.9m.

Qualified Persons

The 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate meets the guidelines as set out in CIM (2014) definitions for Mineral Resources and the work was completed by RPA. The 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate was verified by Ms. Katharine Masun, P.Geo. Ms. Masun is a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101 and has consented to applicable disclosure contained herein regarding the 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate.

Mr. Roger March, P. Geo., Vice President Exploration for Foran, is the Qualified Person for all technical information in this news release, excluding the 2020 Bigstone Mineral Resource Estimate. Mr. March has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company which is working towards, and planning to build, the first mine in Canada designed to be carbon neutral from day one at our flagship feasibility stage McIlvenna Bay project in eastern Saskatchewan. McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VMS deposit intended to be the center of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

