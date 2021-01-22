Tesoro Minerals Announces Update Regarding Status of Supreme Decrees for Mining Concessions in Piura, Peru

Vancouver, January 22, 2021 - Tesoro Minerals Corp., (TSXV: TES) ("Tesoro" or the "Company") announces that the Peruvian government has passed Supreme Decree 001-2021-EM which repeals the previously published Supreme Decrees 027-2020-EM and 028-2020-EM (the "Supreme Decrees"), which gave the Company's Peruvian subsidiary the right to acquire and hold mineral rights on 21 mineral concessions located in the department of Piura, with effect as of January 20, 2020. According to Supreme Decree 001-2021-EM, the Supreme Decrees have been repealed after a re-evaluation of the socio-economic situation in the district of Tambo Grande, located in the department of Piura.

The Company is consulting with its Peruvian legal counsel and regulatory advisors to consider appropriate actions and potential avenues of redress available to the Company. The Company will provide further updates regarding the Supreme Decrees as and when appropriate.

About Tesoro

The Company has assembled a team of well-respected geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas, together with social issue specialists, and is focused on acquiring high quality exploration assets.

For further information on the Company please contact Peter Tegart, President & CEO at peter.tegart@gmail.com or at (604) 349-1244.

