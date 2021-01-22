Mas Gold Corp. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Vancouver BC, January 22, 2021 - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS") (TSXV:MAS) announces that

shareholders, at the annual general meeting held on January 21, 2021, re-elected incumbent directors Ron Netolitzky, Andrew Davidson, Bob Matthews and Rod Spooner. MAS further reports that Smythe LLP were approved as auditors of the Company, and the Company's stock option plan was also approved.

Shareholders showed strong support for all the matters brought forward at the meeting, with all

resolutions passing by a margin of at least 99% of the votes cast, representing 17.89% of the issued and outstanding shares of MAS.

Mr. Netolitzky, President and CEO of the Company states "We are pleased to have the continued support of our shareholders. We continue working towards our goal of defining a resource of over 1,000,000 ounces at La Ronge Gold Belt . We anticipate a strong year in 2021 as we move to develop additional resources on our large portfolio properties in north central Saskatchewan."

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.

In the belt, MAS Gold Corp. operates the Greywacke and Preview North Properties that include North Lake and Point advanced gold projects, each hosting drill-intercepted zones of gold mineralization.

With addition of the Elizabeth Lake VMS deposit and Henry Lake , MAS controls four properties totaling 45, 660 hectares (105, 414 acres) along geologically prospective sections of La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains of the La Ronge Gold Belt.

The Greywacke North deposit, which hosts several known stratabound, high-grade gold-bearing zones, has 255,500 tonnes at 9.92 g/t Au (cut-off grade of 5 grams gold/tonne) plus an Inferred Mineral Resource of 59,130 tonnes at 7.42 g/t Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report, June 1, 2016).

The North Lake deposit located at Preview North Property is estimated to contain an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14,110,000 t grading 0.92 g/t Au, hence 417,000 contained ounces of gold (NR March 25, 2020)

MAS Gold Corp.

Ronald K. Netolitzky

President & Director

t: 604-685-8592

For further information about MAS Gold please visit both www.masgoldcorp.com or contact: Lubica Keighery, (778) 889-5476, lubica@masgoldcorp.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information that could cause actual results to differ materially from MAS' plans or expectations. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the use of proceeds of the EROS Loan and the Netolitzky Loan. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The material factors and assumptions include the cost of operations and the availability of future capital. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: the need to obtain additional financing to continue operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; changes in tax laws; general economic and business conditions; and changes in regulations. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

