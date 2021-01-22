Otso Announces 30 Day Extension to Close the US$11 Million Strategic Investment by Brunswick Gold Ltd

Toronto, January 22, 2021 - Otso Gold Corp. ("Otso" or the "Company"), (TSXV:OTSO) announces that it has obtained a 30 day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to close its US$11 million private placement of units (the "Financing") to Brunswick Gold Ltd ("Brunswick Gold"). The TSXV's initial conditional approval granted to Otso on December 21, 2020 required the Financing to close on or before January 28, 2021. In order to allow for the clearance of various personal information forms ("PIFs") filed by the Brunswick Gold principals in connection with Brunswick Gold becoming a new "Control Person" of the Company (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), the TSXV has extended the outside date to complete the Financing to February 22, 2021. Upon the clearance of such PIFs, the Company intends to complete the Financing as expeditiously as possible.

