Ultra Resources Inc.  Annual General and Special Meeting to be Held on February 12, 2021

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2021 - Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) ("the Company") announces the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company will be held at Suite 700 - 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3T5, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Incorrect information appeared in the Management Information Circular sent to shareholders. The Company regrets the error.
About Ultra Resources Inc. Ultra Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of gold, copper and lithium assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, and hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.
For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith Telephone: 778 968-1176 Facsimile: 604 909-4682 Email: kiki@ultraresources.com Website: www.ultraresourcesinc.com or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com
