Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the December 2020 quarter.
Four Drill Programs Assays Pending
Rumble has had a transformational year in 2020 which has culminated in highly anticipated drilling being completed at the Western Queen, Munarra Gully, Lamil and Braeside Projects, all located in Tier 1 regions of Western Australia for a combined 40,000m of drilling.
Shareholders can look forward to an exciting start to 2021 with news flow from the impending assays results on all four drill programs providing multiple near-term catalysts for a significant re-rating, with all projects capable of world class discoveries.
To view the report, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KJUJDL20
About Rumble Resources Ltd:
Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.
