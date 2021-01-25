Sky Gold Reports Surface Rock Grab Samples Up To 12.14 Au G/T From The Mustang Project, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, January 25, 2021 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to report surface rock samples assay results from the prospecting and geological mapping activities on the Company's Mustang Property contiguous to the Queensway Gold Project, owned by New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found Gold").

In total 296 samples were taken over several targets on the Property. Sampling presented in this press release was conducted over approximately 1.25 kilometers of the Mustang (and parallel) zones with encouraging gold values over three prospective areas. Most samples comprised quartz veining, brecciation and silicification material, and quartz stockwork, with associated sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite, and sphalerite). Samples from other targets areas are being reviewed and the data compiled.

Mustang South

A total of 24 rock samples were collected across roughly northwest-southeast trending lines while prospecting and geologic mapping over the Mustang South portion of the Mustang Zone, with 16 samples averaging 2.68 grams gold per tonne (Au g/t) with a peak value of 12.14 Au g/t, with a range from 0.10 Au g/t to 12.14 Au g/t. Eight samples were collected east of the Mustang zone suggesting the presence of parallel mineralized zones. These samples averaged 1.05 Au g/t with a range from 0.44 Au g/t to 2.98 Au g/t.

Mustang South Target

Mustang South Target - Eastern Portion

Mustang Central

A total of 18 samples were taken over the Mustang Central portion of the Mustang Zone, averaging 1.31 Au g/t, with a range from 0.17 Au g/t to 3.42 Au g/t. Samples were taken across the width of the projected target zone, over a strike length of approximately 260 meters from the northeast to southwest extent.

Mustang and Piper North Zone

The northern portion of the Mustang and Piper zones were sampled with 16 on the Piper North Zone averaging 1.31 Au g/t, and six samples on the Mustang North Zone averaging 3.58 Au g/t, with range from 0.84 Au g/t to 10.30 Au g/t. Only one historic drill hole has been completed on the Piper North Zone and the recent sampling suggests continuity to the north-east.

Company President and CEO Mike England commented "These surface results confirm the significant gold values at surface and assist in designing the drill program to test the Mustang Zone at depth and along strike."

All of the Company's field activities are conducted under Federal and Provincial COVID-19 operating protocols and safety measures as required. Planet X Exploration Services Ltd.'s field crews, retained through Grassroots Prospecting, a local, Newfoundland-based prospect generation company, are undertaking all field and drill activities on the Company's Newfoundland properties.

All rock samples were secured delivered to Eastern Analytical Laboratory in Springdale, Newfoundland, for analysis, an ISO/IEC17025 accredited laboratory. QA/QC included the systematic insertion of certified standards and blanks. Samples were analyzed for the ICP-34 package (34 element 4 acid leach, ICP-OES finish) and the Fire Assay (30g) with AA finish. Eastern Analytical also provides its own internal QA/QC protocol of blanks, duplicates and standards in each work order, which is supplied to the Company.

SKY GOLD'S NEWFOUNDLAND PROJECTS

Virginia Property

The Virginia property comprises 100 hectares and is approximately 5.7 kilometres northeast of New Found Gold's drill hole NFGC-19-01 which intersected 92.86 Au g/t over 19 metres (see New Found Gold Corp. press release dated August 12, 2020). Historic results completed in the early 1990s by Manor Resources Ltd., reports two areas of mineralization (Zone A-2). One showing comprised quartz veining developed over a 35-metre-wide zone within sheared gabbro and graphitic shale (main shear) returning up to 8.7 Au g/t, and a second showing comprised a sheared gabbro returned a grab sample up to 109.6 Au g/t*.

Mustang Property

The recently expanded Mustang property comprises 1,625 hectares and is contiguous to New Found Gold's Queensway project and approximately five kilometres southwest of their discovery hole. The Mustang property hosts numerous gold prospects including the Mustang and Piper zones, on trend with New Found Gold Corp.'s current drill program, and the Road Breccia, Jasperoid, and Barite showings on the western portion of the property.

Gold mineralization was discovered at the Mustang zone in 1987 by Noranda Exploration Company Ltd., who completed geologic mapping, trenching and shallow (average 84 metres) diamond drilling (12 holes totaling 1,007.6 metres). Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius") completed diamond drilling over the Mustang zone in 1998 (10 holes, 1,197.6 meters). In late 2001 Altius held the current claim area, with the Mustang zone anchoring a major northeast-southwest structural feature of prospective geology covered by a larger property project known as the Mustang trend. Altius optioned the property to Barrick Gold Corp. who undertook reconnaissance exploration in 2002, resulting in the discovery of several new gold showings on the western portion of the property including the Road Breccia, Barite, and Jasperoid showings.

Highest surface gold values from the Mustang zone include up to 28 Au g/t over 0.8 metres, occur in dark grey hydrobreccia units, associated with higher arsenopyrite concentrations*. Selected diamond drill assay results from Noranda's drill program include 1.27 Au g/t over 11.3 metres, 0.67 Au g/t over 18.3 metres and 0.92 Au g/t over 9.0 metres*. The company is focused on confirming and extending these known mineral showings with the proposed diamond drill program.

*Gold values on adjacent properties in similar rocks, and assays based on historical work in surface sampling and drilling, are not representative of the mineralization on the property, and have not been verified and should not be relied upon.

Qualified Person

Catherine Fitzgerald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and Independent Director of Sky Gold, is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this news release as they pertain to the Mustang and Virginia properties.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. In addition to the Company's Newfoundland properties, the Company also owns the Evening Star property, located 12 km southeast of Hawthorne, NV, which is prospective for gold mineralization and CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization.

