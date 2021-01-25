Mundoro Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, January 25, 2021 - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company"), intends to undertake a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 18,750,000 units ("Units") at $0.16 per Unit ("Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant ("Warrant") is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. In the event that the trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") reaches $0.40 per Share over 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by delivery of notice to the registered holders (an "Acceleration Notice") thereof and issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release"), and, in such case, the Warrant Expiry Date shall be deemed to be 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the date of issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

The Offering will be conducted on a non-brokered basis to institutional and accredited investors pursuant to prospectus exemptions available under applicable securities laws and is subject to the approval of the Exchange. A four-month hold period will apply to all securities issued as part of the Offering. Finder's fees may be payable on the Offering. The Company intends to close the Offering on or about February 11, 2021. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the units for any reason. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed as proposed or at all, and it is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the exploration of its non-partnered properties in Serbia and Bulgaria, its non-partnered generative programs for new areas of exploration as well as for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds of the Offering, if fully subscribed, is expected to be sufficient to meet the Company's capital needs for the next two years.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a Canadian listed exploration company with a portfolio of projects focused on base and precious metals that generate royalties and near-term mineral revenue. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro has generated a portfolio of mineral projects focused on copper and gold in Serbia and Bulgaria. Value generated from our mineral properties is through near term revenues from various forms of payments from partners and long term through the generated royalties. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MUN and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MUNMF.

For further information please contact:

Teo Dechev, CEO, President and Director of Mundoro Capital Inc. at +1-604-669-8055

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof, and include the following: completion of the full subscription under the Offering; intended use of proceeds; and the sufficiency of the Offering for Mundoro's capital requirements over the next two years. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the mineral potential of the Company's projects, the state of capital markets for the junior mineral industry, results of exploration programs of the Company and its partners, the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and the Board undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for Distribution to a United States Newswire or for Dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72726