Group Ten Metals to Participate in StreetSmart Live! Event Tuesday January 26th, Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker, and Applies for DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, January 25, 2021 - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to provide a corporate update including information on the upcoming StreetSmart Live! event, Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility, and the engagement, subject to regulatory approval, of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies.

StreetSmart Live! Event

The CEOs of the three Metallic Group companies (Michael Rowley of Group Ten Metals, Tim Johnson of Granite Creek Copper and Greg Johnson of Metallic Minerals) will be joining two mining industry experts - John Feneck, President of Feneck Consulting LLC, and John Newell, independent analyst and portfolio manager - for a live event to discuss upcoming macro-economic and geo-political catalysts, opportunities in the mineral exploration industry, and the specific opportunities within the Metallic Group of Companies.

The event will be hosted by Streetwise Reports as part of its StreetSmart Live! series and will take place on Tuesday January 26th at 10am PST.

About John Newell

Mr. Newell is the portfolio manager for the Cordilleran Resources 2021 Flow-Through Limited Partnership and President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals Corp. He has 38 years of experience in the investment industry acting as an officer, director, portfolio manager and investment advisor with some of the largest investment firms in Canada including Scotia McLeod, CIBC Wood Gundy and Richardson Greenshields (RBC Capital Markets). Newell is a specialist in precious metal equities and related commodities, and follows a disciplined proprietary approach incorporating equity research, analytical frameworks and risk controls to evaluate and select long and short stocks primarily from the Canadian small and mid-cap coverage. Many large, midcap and junior precious metal companies use his technical charts.

About John Feneck

Mr. Feneck is a portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting. He began his career in 1992 as an equity analyst on the Merrill Lynch global allocation fund (MALOX). From 1993-2019, John was a senior executive for Mutual Fund and ETF providers, spending most of his career at Merrill Lynch Funds (now Blackrock) and JP Morgan Chase Funds. He was ranked #1 in both gross and net sales once at Merrill Lynch and three times at JP Morgan Chase, out of 40 senior executives. John has conducted over 250 seminars and has been part of an investment roundtable at four global events. He has also been a regular and recent contributor to numerous other media channels including Kitco.

John was a member of the precious metals team at Sprott in 2017 and has developed a compelling track record based on a proprietary methodology which combines technical analysis with public information gathered from direct interaction with senior management of commodities companies. More information is available at http://www.feneckconsulting.com.

Market-Maker Services with Independent Trading Group ("ITG")

Group Ten has, subject to regulatory approval, engaged the services of ITG to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX-V policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD4,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals held an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success. For more information visit www.itg84.com.

DTC Eligibility Update

The Company has initiated the process for electronic clearing and settlement of common shares through the DTC in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

Group Ten uplisted its common shares from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB in August 2019, and the ability to have shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the United States provides significant convenience and cost reduction to shareholders. Once the Company's shares can be traded electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, whilst also accessing new investors that may previously have been restricted.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and rhodium exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath-Goldlund project in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfield assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorers/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

