Progressive Planet Advances PozGlass SCM Testing

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2021 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), announces that it has engaged C&CS Atlantic Inc. to complete testing required to commercially launch PozGlass SCM. The principal of C&CS Atlantic is Dr. Michael Thomas.

In 2020, the University of Alberta conducted an initial set of tests on the company's Natural Pozzolan Blend, which showed superior qualities to fly ash as a supplementary cementing material. Due to COVID-19, the U of A was only able to complete some of the necessary tests.

The additional testing will be conducted in two phases with phase one expected to be completed by the end of April 2021 and phase two in the third quarter of 2021.

Subject to a successful completion of the additional tests such as compressive strength and alkali-silica reactivity, management will move to a full-scale commercial roll-out of the PozGlass SCM product. PozGlass SCM combines natural pozzolan, recycled, post-consumer glass, and proprietary formulations and processes. The objective is to displace fly ash, a by-product of burning coal for electricity generation, with an environmentally friendly product that creates enhanced properties in ready mix and pre-cast concrete.

Michael Thomas is a Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada, and a registered Professional Engineer in the province of New Brunswick. Michael has been working in the field of cement and concrete research since 1983.

Prior to joining UNB in 2002, Michael had been on faculty at the University of Toronto since 1994, and previous to this, he worked as a concrete materials engineer with Ontario Hydro in Canada (1991-93) and as a research fellow with the Building Research Establishment in the UK (1986-1991).

Dr. Thomas's main research interests are concrete durability and the use of industrial by-products including pozzolans and slag. Dr. Thomas has authored more than 200 technical papers and reports including the book "Supplementary Cementing Materials in Concrete".

Dr. Thomas is active on technical committees within the American Concrete Institute (ACI), ASTM, RILEM, and the Canadian Standards Association (Awarded Order of Merit in 2010). He was a recipient of the ACI's Wason Medal for Materials Research in 1997, 2009 and 2014, the ACI Construction Practice Award in 2001 and was elected to a Fellow of the Institute in 2006.

"PLAN is excited to commence a working relationship with C&CS Atlantic and Dr. Thomas. As we continue to build our team, we are focused on procuring world class talent. We are also proud to use Canadian expertise wherever possible," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

In addition to conducting tests on pozzolans owned by PLAN, the testing regimen includes testing additional pozzolans which PLAN is evaluating for potential future use.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions