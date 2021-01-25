Ellis Martin Report: Silver Sands Resources:: Reports Encouraging Initial Drill Results at the Virginia Project in Argentina

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for discussion with Keith Anderson, President and CEO of Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CNSX:SAND) (OTCMKTS:SSRSF). The company is pleased to report results from the initial six diamond drill holes ("DDH"), representing 903 m (32%) of the 2,831 m Phase I exploration program completed in Q4 2020 at the Virginia Silver project ("Virginia"), located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.The DDH completed at Martina and Ely Central clearly show the potential for significant new mineralization outside the current resource area. An additional twelve DDH for 1,928m have assay results pending and will be reported as results are received. Several of these results show high-grade silver potentials.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104181/sand





About Silver Sands Resources Corporation:



Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CNSX:SAND)(OTCMKTS:SSRSF) is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.





Source:

Silver Sands Resources Corp.





Contact:

Silver Sands Resources Corp. 830 - 1100 Melville Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A6 +1 604-786-7774 info@silversandscorp.com INVESTOR RELATIONS Mars Investor Relations www.silversandscorp.com +1 778-999-4653 SAND@marsinvestorrelations.com Michael Rapsch Neil MacRae