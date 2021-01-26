Hut 8 Steadily Builds Talent Roster with the Appointment of Tanya Woods as General Counsel, EVP of Regulatory Affairs

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 - Hut 8 Mining Corp. ("Hut 8" or "the Company") (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF), a publicly listed bitcoin mining company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanya Woods as General Counsel, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, effective February 1st, 2021. A key role in the company's transition, Ms. Woods joins a diverse and ambitious team, under the direction of newly appointed CEO Jaime Leverton, to help propel future success and growth.

Ms. Woods brings nearly 20 years of experience as a seasoned legal professional, successful strategic advocate, author and global public speaker to her role at Hut 8 with established expertise in Blockchain, peer-to-peer technology, social impact and sustainable financial innovation.

Prior to joining Hut 8, Ms. Woods completed two Masters of Laws including specialization in Technology Law and held senior level positions representing national and multinational organizations as a strategic advisor and legal counsel in the telecommunications, technology, sustainability and entertainment sectors for leading companies such as BCE Inc., Microsoft and Nintendo. She most recently served as founding Managing Director of Canada's first Chamber of Digital Commerce to advocate for and grow the country's blockchain ecosystem. Ms. Woods is a champion for Canada's digital innovation ecosystem domestically and globally and has represented the Government of Canada and industry stakeholders in global trade negotiations.

"On behalf of the entire Hut 8 leadership team are excited to welcome Tanya to Hut 8 and are delighted to have her as a part of the team," says Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer, "She brings a long history of expertise and a proven track-record as a successful advocate for innovation, growth and adoption within the blockchain ecosystem in Canada and internationally. Her experience in advocating, developing and executing policy and working closely with government regulators and policymakers will be a key asset to the Hut 8 team and its future success."

"I am delighted to join Hut 8, a Canadian leader in the cryptocurrency sector, in an exciting and crucial year for the organization and for the broader industry. I look forward to being a part of Hut 8's growth as a long-term advocate for digital innovation and a passionate champion of Blockchain technology," says Ms. Woods.

Ms. Woods is an active philanthropic entrepreneur and has been named among the top 10 "Leading Tech Women in Canada" by the Government of Canada, a "Trailblazer" by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a "Top 40 under 40" in Canada's Capital by the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce and the Ottawa Business Journal and a Global Civic Leader by the Obama Foundation.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

SOURCE Hut 8 Mining Corp.