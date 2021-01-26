Crops Provides update on Proposed Acquisition of The Superior Lake Zinc Project and Concurrent Financing, and Announces Filing of Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report

Vancouver, January 26, 2021 - CROPS Inc. ("CROPS" or the "Company") (TSXV:COPS) reports on the status of its proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of the Superior Lake Zinc Project (the "Project") from Superior Lake Resources Ltd. (ASX:SUP) ("Superior Lake") through the purchase of 100% of the existing common shares of Pick Lake Mining Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Nova Scotia, which at closing will hold all of Superior Lake's interest in the Project. The Transaction will result in a "Reverse Takeover" as that term is defined under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") Policy 5.2.

TSX-V Conditional Approval

The Company has received conditional approval of the Transaction from the TSX-V. The TSX-V's final acceptance of the Transaction will be conditional upon the Company's completion of all remaining filing requirements pursuant to TSX-V Policy 5.2. CROPS continues to work with Superior Lake to satisfy other conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction, including seeking requisite CROPS shareholder approval, and completion of CROPS' concurrent financing of subscription receipts.

Update on CROPS' Concurrent Financing

The Company's previously announced concurrent financing (the "Concurrent Financing") of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") has been increased to 33,000,000 Subscription Receipts at $0.10 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $3,300,000.

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to the terms of a subscription agreement (each, a "Subscription Agreement") between CROPS and each prospective subscriber. The gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Escrowed Proceeds") will be held in escrow on behalf of the subscribers by CROPS. The Escrowed Proceeds will be released to CROPS from escrow upon the satisfaction of certain escrow conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") provided in the Subscription Agreements. As per the terms of the Subscription Agreements and conditional on the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, each Subscription Receipt will be automatically converted into one post-consolidated common share in the capital of the Company immediately prior to closing of the Transaction.

Change in Proposed Management

Due to other business obligations, James Walchuck will not be appointed to the CROPS' Board and management team upon completion of the Transaction. Instead, Kerem Usenmez will be appointed as the Company's President and CEO prior to closing, and as a Director on closing.

Kerem Usenmez is is a Geological Engineer and a mining entrepreneur. He has more than 20 years of technical, business and management experience in geology, rock mechanics, drilling, mining and consulting. He holds a Masters in Engineering Geology & Geotechnical Studies, a Bachelors in Geological Engineering from Dokuz Eylul University, in addition to studying a Modular M.Sc. course in Applied Geophysics from Laurentian University. He is a Licensed Engineer in Manitoba and Ontario. Mr. Usenmez has been involved with various publicly traded company transaction including initial listings, mergers and acquisitions, and reorganizations, and has worked in mining projects in Canada, Turkey, Uruguay, Guyana, Chile, Peru, Mexico and Sudan. After working with Inco, Vale and Amec, he managed a drilling company, significantly increasing its revenues between 2012 and 2019. He co-owns Atom Bits, a growing diamond drilling bit manufacturer in Canada. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the PDAC and is the Co-Chair of Public Affairs Committee.

Amended & Restated Technical Report

On January 19, 2021, CROPS filed on SEDAR an amended and restated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report (the "Amended Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimation of the Project in Ontario, Canada. The Amended Report amends and restates the previous technical report in respect of the Project filed on October 23, 2020.

Trading in the Company's common shares continues to be halted and is expected to remain halted until completion of the Transaction.

A copy of the share sale agreement between the Company, Superior Lake and its subsidiary has been filed on CROPS' SEDAR profile and is available on www.sedar.com.

About CROPS

CROPS is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company led by an experienced management team with a track-record of building value in resource companies. For further information, please visit our web site www.crop2o5.com.

