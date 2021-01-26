Gatling Drills 101.3 m of 1.1 g/t Au of Widespread, Near Surface Gold Mineralization at Larder Gold Project

VANCOUVER, January 26, 2021 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has drilled widespread gold within a strike length in excess of 1,200 m at the Fernland deposit. The mineralization, which was intercepted at surface, occurs within three defined zones hosting multiple lenses. Results include 1.1 g/t Au over 101.3 m at Zone 1, and the Company is awaiting assays from Zone 2, located 400 m east. The holes are part of Gatling's current strategy of testing continuity and evaluating near surface potential across all three high-grade deposits, beginning with the underexplored Fernland deposit.

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "These initial results from our ongoing 25,000 m drill program corroborate the recent shift in exploration strategy to prioritize the significant amount of near surface potential at Larder. This decision aligns well with numerous other deposits in the region that host both open pit as well as underground resources, such as Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit, Moneta Porcupine's Golden Highway deposits, and QMX's Bonnefond deposit. As a result, I am excited to continue updating the market with our latest drilling as we test the growth potential at Larder with a clear focus on showcasing the compelling value proposition for investors."

News Highlights

Continuous Near Surface Gold Mineralization at Fernland and Cheminis. Recent drilling indicates that the Fernland deposit contains both high-grade gold and continuous, near surface gold mineralization. The new holes targeted two zones (Figures 2 and 3) and test down plunge continuity from surface. GTR-20-088 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 101.3 m at Zone 1 and drill hole GTR-20-089 has assays outstanding at Zone 2 (Figures 1, 3 and 4). The two zones are more than 400 m apart with gold values starting at surface and were drilled within the same south volcanic package indicating a large, continuous, near surface gold zone. Of note, the Cheminis deposit also hosts numerous near surface gold mineralized zones with historic results including as 3.6 g/t Au over 30.6 m, 4.5 g/t Au over 23.5 m, 1.9 g/t Au over 54.2 m, and 2.3 g/t Au over 35.0 m (Figure 5).

Multiple Zones Identified at Fernland within 300 m of Surface. The Fernland deposit has three distinct zones that are displaced by faults containing multiple gold bearing lenses (Figure 2). These zones exhibit strong gold continuity from surface to 300 m (Figure 3). Gatling believes that there is potential to add a fourth zone with Q1 drilling focused on near surface gold mineralization to the west.

Continued Expansion of Gold Mineralization between Fernland and Cheminis. Gatling continues to prove that all three deposits are in fact one large 4.5 km mineralized system. Hole GTR-20-071 intersected 7.9 g/t Au over 2.0 m at the new North zone discovered by Gatling in hole GTR-19-034. Recent drilling extends this zone 200 m along strike to the west which is located outside of the historic resource extents at the Cheminis deposit further connecting Fernland and Cheminis along strike.

Comparable Dynamic Deposits within the District. The region contains numerous deposits that host both open pit and underground resources, such as Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit, Moneta Porcupine's Golden Highway deposits, and QMX's Bonnefond deposit. These deposits offer increased potential operating scenarios due to the flexibility of delivering gold ounces from both open pits followed by underground mining. Gatling will continue evaluate the vast potential across the three gold deposits at the Larder Gold Project.

Table 1. Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Rock Type Zone GTR-20-071 243.0 245.0 2.0 7.9 Mafic Volcanics Fernland/Cheminis - Zone 3 GTR-20-072 3.5 45.0 41.5 0.6 South Volcanics Fernland - Zone 2 Including 3.5 18.4 14.9 1.7 South Volcanics GTR-20-073 185.2 235.9 50.7 0.4 Volcanics-Ultramafics Fernland - Zone 2 Including 185.2 200.0 14.8 1.0 Mafic Volcanics GTR-20-074 145.5 148.5 3.0 4.0 Mafic Volcanics Fernland - Zone 2 GTR-20-078 114.0 126.7 12.7 1.0 South Volcanics Fernland - Zone 2 GTR-20-088 26.0 127.3 101.3 1.1 South Volcanics Fernland - Zone 1





Figure 1. Larder project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones identified from recent drill results and target areas for the 2021 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Geological plan map of the newly defined zones at the Fernland Deposit with multiple mineralized lenses at each zone and recent drill hole traces.

Figure 3. Level plan showing multiple gold zones and mineralization from surface down to 100 m below surface at the Fernland deposit.

Figure 4. Fernland long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones, and gold contours connecting Fernland mineralization with Cheminis.

Figure 5. Cheminis long section showing the location of GTR-20-071 significant gold intersection and multiple historic near surface widespread gold zones.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

