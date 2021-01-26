Meridian Announces Board Changes and New Directors

London, January 26, 2021 - Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") today announces changes and expansion to its Board of Directors. To reflect the Company's focus towards the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold resource development and exploration project ("Cabaçal" or the "Project"), and with the completion of the Company's restructure and refinancing. Mr Gilbert Clark will take up effective today, the Executive Chairman's role of the Board while Mr Charles Riopel will take on the role of Lead Independent Director. With the expanded corporate needs associated with its Cabaçal project, the Board welcomes Mr John Skinner and Mr Mark Thompson who have agreed to join as Independent Directors.

Mr John Skinner is Vancouver based and has had a long career in the Vancouver investment industry having worked as a Senior Investment Advisor/ Partner at Yorkton Securities 1983-1998 and Canaccord Capital 2000-2009. With a focus primarily on mining, John helped build, finance and advise a significant number of successful ventures. In 2004 John and his wife Trish founded Painted Rock Estate Winery building the business from the ground up. When their first vintage was released, he retired from the investment industry. Painted Rock has twice been named the InterVin International Winery of the Year and has gained considerable international profile. John remains an active investor in the resource industry and has been a strong supporter of Meridian since July 2020.

Mr. Mark Thompson is London based with over 26 years of experience in financial markets, physical and commodity derivatives trading, minerals exploration and mine development. He has held senior roles within banking, private equity and hedge fund businesses and has founded and sat on the boards of several junior mining companies in executive and non-executive roles. He consults widely within the metal derivatives industry, while recently he has been a driver behind the success of the private resource company Tungsten West Limited where he is Executive Chairman. Mark holds a B.A. in Physics from Oxford University and has been a strong supporter of Meridian since July 2020.

Mr Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman, states, "With the start of Cabaçal's field operations the Company has commenced the process of confirming the historical drill hole database and testing its camp scale potential. To lead the Board through this next phase of confirmation, expansion and potentially additional new discoveries at Cabaçal, I will take over from Charles who gave stellar leadership to the Board through a challenging but highly successful period of corporate restructure and project transition, and we will continue to work closely together for the continued success of Meridian. Additionally, I welcome to the Board John and Mark who bring a wealth of investment experience and corporate guidance to the Company and I look forward to working with our now expanded Board, and Dr Adrian McArthur our CEO in delivering the tremendous upside potential of Cabaçal to our investors and stakeholders."

With the withdrawal of the United Kingdom ("UK") from the European Union ("EU"), on January 1st 2021. Meridian's EU corporate designation of Societas Europaea was automatically changed to the UK compliant corporate designation of United Kingdom Societas ("UK S").

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S.

Mr. Gilbert Clark

Executive Chairman of the Board

Meridian Mining UK S

Email: info@meridianmining.net.br

Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/subscribe/

Follow Meridian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on developing the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project, the Mirante da Serra manganese project, and the Ariquemes tin portfolio in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration, development and exploitation of its properties and potential mineralisation. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating risks and hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration, development and exploitation of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate or mineral resource estimate has been established. Geophysical exploration targets are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72828