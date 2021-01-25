Menü Artikel
Brian E. Bayley Acquires Shares of Waverley Resources Ltd.

25.01.2021  |  Newsfile
Vancouver, Jan. 25, 2021 - Brian E. Bayley (the "Acquiror") of Vancouver, BC, acquired on January 25, 2021, under a private placement subscription agreement, ownership and/or exercise of control or direction over an aggregate of 6,250,000 common shares (each a "Share") of Waverley Resources Ltd. (formerly Angus Mining Inc.) (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.01 per Share under a private placement offering by the Issuer (the "Private Placement").

Immediately before the Private Placement, the Acquiror did not own any Shares. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror owns 6,250,000 Shares representing approximately 17.82% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer.

The acquisitions were made for investment purposes by the Acquiror. These investments will be evaluated, and the investments increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this release, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he owns or over which he exercises control or direction.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, contact the Acquiror at 604-488-5411.


(signed) "Brian E. Bayley"
Brian E. Bayley



This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.
Mineninfo

Waverley Resources Ltd.

Waverley Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA94358A1084
Minenprofile
