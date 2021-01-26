Midland Reports a New Gold-Bearing Zone Identified in Cadillac Sediments on Maritime-Cadillac

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that a new gold-bearing zone was identified during the drilling campaign completed last September on its Maritime-Cadillac project. The Maritime-Cadillac property is a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (51%) and Midland (49%) and is located along the Cadillac Break.



During this program, two (2) drill holes totalling 1,311.0 metres were completed during the month of September 2020. Drill hole 141-20-41, totalling 879.0 metres and mainly designed to test the down-plunge extension of the Dyke East zone, intersected, near the end of the drill hole, a new gold-bearing zone associated with quartz veins and chlorite-biotite alteration in sediments of the Cadillac Group.

This new gold zone yielded an interval grading 9.69 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 847.3 to 848.3 metres. The Dyke East zone was also intersected, with an interval grading 0.33 g/t Au over 15.3 metres from 761.4 to 776.7 metres, including 1.44 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 774.5 to 775.5 metres. In addition, a few gold values above 1 g/t Au were also intersected higher up in the drill hole.

Table 1: Best results from drill hole 141-20-41

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Au g/t Width (m) Zone 141-20-41 223.5 225 1.29 1.5 Piche Gr. 257.2 258.5 3.21 1.3 Piche Gr. 709.5 710.3 3.43 0.8 Piche Gr. 761.4 776.7 0.33 15.3 Dyke East Including 774.5 775.5 1.44 1.0 847.3 848.3 9.69 1.0 Cadillac Gr. Seds



The other drill hole (141-20-40) completed during this campaign totalled 432.0 metres and was drilled to test two parallel gold-bearing zones (the South and North zones). No significant results were intercepted.

Agnico Eagle and Midland are reviewing results to evaluate the possibility of conducting further drilling to test this new gold-bearing zone identified in Cadillac sediments in drill hole 141-20-41.

Cautionary statement

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

The exploration program on the Maritime-Cadillac project is conducted by Agnico Eagle and the data are reviewed by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Assay samples are taken from NQ-size drill core sawn in half; one half is shipped to a commercial laboratory and the other half is kept for future reference. Assays were conducted by ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or. Quality control samples, standards and blanks, were inserted in the sample stream for mineralized zones.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle, BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e85c4f65-e6d7-4634-b655-485db6aa4190

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b735b06c-b58c-4f23-ba20-5c4cd9673040

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70ce612c-af80-4c55-8f45-71f9bc815b0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e29274-ea0a-4246-8142-d58800c6a5df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d8048ca-c15a-44c3-a9de-28e4432ac52d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24f5b881-4dee-4b9d-97ba-0face7d8b0fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98d21aa3-5c55-4bf1-b854-65ded7dbb601