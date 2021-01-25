A. Murray Sinclair Acquires Shares of Waverley Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, Jan. 25, 2021 - A. Murray Sinclair (the "Acquiror") of Vancouver, BC, acquired on January 25, 2021, under a private placement subscription agreement, ownership and/or exercise of control or direction over an aggregate of 6,250,000 common shares (each a "Share") of 3988 (formerly Angus Mining Inc.) (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.01 per Share under a private placement offering by the Issuer (the "Private Placement"). This acquisition increased the Acquiror's ownership and/or control of and direction over, issued and outstanding Shares to approximately 18.10%.Immediately before the Private Placement, the Acquiror owned 100,000 Shares representing approximately 0.26% of the then issued and outstanding Shares. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror owns 6,350,000 Shares representing approximately 18.10% of the issued and outstanding Shares.The acquisitions were made for investment purposes by the Acquiror. These investments will be evaluated, and the investments increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this release, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he owns or over which he exercises control or direction.A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, contact the Acquiror at 604-488-5410.(signed) "A. Murray Sinclair"A. Murray SinclairThis press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.