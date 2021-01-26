Imperial Mining Announces Grant of Options

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperialˮ or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,700,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.225 per share for periods between two and five years from the date of grant in accordance with their respective vesting provisions. The options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Of the aggregate options granted by the Corporation today, directors and officers were granted a total of 3,050,000 options.
ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.
Imperial is a new Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Qu?bec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.
For further information please contact:
Peter J. Cashin
CHF Capital Markets
President and Chief Executive Officer
Iryna Zheliasko, Manager-Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571
Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x229
Email: info@imperialmgp.com
Email: iryna@chfir.com
Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group
