Downhole Geophysics Completed on Visually High-Grade Silver Vein Intersected at Robinson Zone

COQUITLAM, Jan. 26, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce the completion of a hole-to-hole IP study earlier this month. The study was conducted on the newly discovered, visually high-grade silver vein intersected in hole CS-20-39.

Highlights

Down hole Geophysics was conducted from January 4 th -12 th 2021.





-12 2021. The holes used for the hole-to-hole pairing contained zones of cobalt and silver veining.





Encouraging results delineated a good response over the 17m mineralized zone.

This study produced testable results that are being investigated by wedge drilling that is now underway. The team is working closely with the geophysicists to interpret results from the initial wedging while a more comprehensive action plan is being developed to delineate new targets in areas where we have already qualified the need for enhanced resolution of existing veins. This initiative will also open up new ground.

A larger geophysical project is also in development that will utilize the Distributed Array System, "DasVision" which will incorporate a bigger geographic area. It is anticipated the study will lead to injecting current in both boreholes and at surface in order to provide better resolution at depth.

Matt Halliday, President commented, "The Company is taking full advantage of new geophysical techniques while maximizing the utility of existing technologies. As the technical team continues to advance and better understand this deposit model, we will have a comprehensive toolbox to facilitate the generation of the best possible targets. New IP techniques will be part of this toolbox that will also include advanced cameras, structural technology including oriented core and directional drilling, and various geochemistry techniques."

Location

The Castle Property is 15 km east of Pan American Silver's Juby gold deposit, 30 km due south of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Complex, and 100 km southeast of new gold discoveries in the Timmins West area.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (APGO) President of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp. In May 2020. A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. The discovery remains open in all directions (1A and 1B are approximately 800 meters from the east-trending Capitol Mine workings) (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

