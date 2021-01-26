Exploration Update K4-K5 Prospect Reo Project, Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2021 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Reo Gold Property, Burkina Faso, West Africa.

After completing initial drilling of the Morley prospect where numerous hits were reported including hole MRTC0022's 11 metres of 8.6 g/t Au including 3 metres at 30.9 g/t Au from 20 metres; the Company began power auger drilling and trenching at the K4-K5 Prospect, where historic wide spaced drill lines returned significant mineralised intersections including: 18m @ 2.5g/t; 44m @ 1.5g/t, 12m @ 5.0g/t, 4m @ 16.2g/t; 36m @ 1.3g/t, 16m @ 2.7g/t, 20m @ 1.7g/t 18m @ 2.5g/t, 20m @ 1.7g/t, 18m @ 1.6g/t 12m @ 4.1g/t. RC: 13m @ 2.2g/t, 6m @ 2.7g/t, 16m @ 2.0g/t, 10m @ 3.5g/t; 3m @ 11.5g/t, 2m @ 16.8g/t, over an area of 3 x 4km from within a larger area of gold in saprolite anomalism of approximately 9 x 4 km (see Figure 1).

Due to the massive scale of the prospect and previous wide spaced sampling programmes Tajiri commenced an infill auger drilling program at K4-K5 to tighten the historic auger sampling pattern from a 400 x 100m grid to a 200 x 50m grid in order to better constrain individual gold zones within the broad gold in saprolite anomaly and to also investigate individual larger areas of artisanal workings on 100 x 25m to 25 x 25m grid spacings on an east west grid. Because artisanal workings have largely not been sampled or drilled to date and because they potentially overly areas of significant gold mineralisation it was considered important to sample these areas and determine orientation of mineralisation prior to commencing more expensive RC / diamond drilling programs. To this end the two largest areas of artisanal pitting of saprolite pitting and laterite scrapings of 231,000 m2 and 349,000m2 have been selected for closer spaced auger sampling. Details of these two sampling areas which are disposed over a strike of 2.5 km are shown in Figures 2 & 3.

To date 795 power auger holes have been drilled for a total of 8,917 metres to the top of saprolite occurring at an average depth of 11.2m the result of which is some 957 end of hole ('EOH') and quality control samples awaiting assay. When completed the planned program will comprise approximately 2,000 holes for 20-25,000m (dependant on ultimate depth) of auger drilling. Holes completed to date are shown in Figure 4. Currently three auger rigs are being employed and average progress is around 100m per day per rig.

An additional focus of the auger program is to better sample an 8km strike portion of granite - greenstone contact along the north-western margin of K4-K5. Three kilometres to the southwest of the project boundary and associated with the granite-greenstone contact lies the recently discovered Divole West Prospect of Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) which has returned shallow significant RC drill intersections over a strike length of 3km including 3m @ 15.1g/t; 17m @ 3.3g/t; 33m @ 1.9g/t; and 23m @ 1.0g/t. Historic 400 x100m auger sampling of the contact demonstrates broad gold in saprolite anomalism (peak 213ppb Au) but the historic sampling grid contains a considerable number of 200-500m gaps along lines (See Figure 1) where no samples were collected and thus the prospective granite-greenstone warrants infill sampling.

First results are expected within the month and it is expected that the Company will be able to commence RC drilling within the next 6 to 8 weeks.

Trenching

In concert with the auger drilling, a program of 2,000m of trenching was commenced with the purpose to map and sample mineralisation within the artisanal pits and next to historic drill holes where significant intersections had been returned close to surface. To date 193 linear metres of trenching have been completed.

However, the program has been suspended as two trenches excavated near drill intercepts did not reach textured saprolite and no structural data could be collected and a single 30m trench commenced within saprolitic artisanal workings was inundated by ground water inflow before it could be mapped and sampled. It is expected that a limited program of 2-3 trenches in the saprolite workings will now be undertaken in the next 4 to 6 weeks once ground water levels have subsided.

It is also expected to commence a program of trenching at the Morley prospect shortly after completion of trenching at K4-K5.

The Chairman's Comments

"While the Company would have liked to have commenced drilling at K4-K5 immediately after completion of drilling at Morley, after a thorough review of all data it became evident that the dominant strike of known mineralisation at K4-K5 could be interpreted to strike equivocally- either NE or NNE (as shown in Figures 2 & 3). Distinct geophysical structures both in IP and ground magnetics can be associated with mineralisation of both trends. In addition a NW cross-cutting trend cannot be ruled out as potentially mineralised structures - based on the elongation of the main southern artisanal working at its southeast end and the association of this working with a set of strong NW breaks visible in ground magnetics. We look forward to receiving results shortly."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Dominic O'Sullivan a geologist, member of the AusIMM, Executive Chairman of Tajiri and who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

