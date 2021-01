Options Granted

Vancouver, January 26 2021 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:GCC) announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted 1,900,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. All options have an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 30 months from the date of the grant.

For further information please contact:

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

"Glen C. Macdonald"

Glen C. Macdonald, P. Geo

Director

