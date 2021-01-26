West Mining Amends Kena & Daylight Properties Agreement and Acquires Folkestone Mining

Vancouver, January 26, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE:WEST) (CNSX:WEST.CN) (OTC:WESMF) announces that it has amended the Kena and Daylight properties agreement previously announced on December 28, 2020 and that it has acquired Folkestone Mining Corp., a British Columbia company that holds 100% interest in two prospective mineral claim packages.

Kena and Daylight Properties

With respect to the Kena and Daylight properties (the "Property"), West has replaced the previously announced property option agreement dated as of December 23, 2020 with Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. ("Boundary"), and Boundary's wholly-owned subsidiary, 1994854 Alberta Ltd. ("1994854") with a share option agreement dated as of January 25, 2021 between the parties. Under the share option agreement (the "Share Option Agreement"), West has the right to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1994854 from Boundary by: making aggregate cash payments of $1,325,000 over an 18 month period; issuing an aggregate of 7,361,112 common shares over an 18 month period; and making an aggregate of approximately $2,211,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by October 3, 2022. West has already made an initial cash payment of $325,000 and made an initial issuance of 1,805,556 shares to Boundary.

1994854 is party to an underlying property option agreement (the "Underlying Agreement") with Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex") dated September 23, 2016, as amended June 26, 2019. The exploration expenditures to be made by West under the Share Option Agreement will fulfill 1994854's obligations under the Underlying Agreement to earn an 80% interest in the Property. Upon earning an 80% interest, 1994854 (which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of West), will have the right to earn an additional 20% interest in the Property, for a 100% interest in the Property, by: making an additional cash payment of $2,000,000 to Apex on or before the date that is 180 days following the date of exercise of the 80% option; and granting a 1% NSR in favour of Apex (1994854 will have the right to repurchase one-half of Apex's 1% NSR for $5,000,000 on or before the date on which commercial production on the Property commences). If 1994854 earns an 80% interest in the Property but does not successfully earn a 100% interest in the Property, then the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement respecting the Property on terms to be negotiated by the parties, each acting reasonably.

Any interest that 1994854 earns in the Property will be subject to the following third party NSR royalties on certain claims comprising the Property: (a) Daylight Crown Grants - 3% NSR on gold and silver and 1.5% NSR on all other metals (subject to the right to purchase 66 2/3% of the NSR for $1,000,000 upon or prior to commencement of commercial production and the issuance of 200,000 shares upon completion of a positive feasibility study); (b) Great Western Claim Group - 3% NSR on gold and silver and 1.5% NSR on all other metals (subject to the right to purchase 66 2/3% of the NSR for $1,000,000 upon commencement of commercial production and the issuance of 20,000 shares upon completion of a positive feasibility study); (c) Starlight Crown Grants - 1% NSR (subject to the right to purchase the NSR for $1,000,000 upon commencement of commercial production); (d) Tough Nut Claims - 3% NSR on gold and silver and 1.5% NSR on all other metals (subject to the right to purchase 66% of the NSR for $2,000,000 upon commencement of production); and (e) Kena Claims - 3% NSR on gold and silver and 1.5% NSR on all other metals (subject to the right to purchase 50% of the NSR for the greater of 7,000 ounces gold or $2,000,000).

Folkestone Mining Corp.

West also announces it has acquired 100% of Folkestone Mining Corp. ("Folkestone"), a British Columbia company that holds 100% interest in two highly prospective mineral claim packages. The Company acquired Folkstone pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated January 25, 2021 with Folkestone and the shareholders of Folkestone (collectively, the "Vendors") in exchange for the issuance by West to the Vendors of an aggregate of 3,100,000 units (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and and one common share purchase warrant, and each whole warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.42 for two years from the date of issuance. Half of the securities issued to the Vendors are free-trading, and the other half of the securities are subject to a six month voluntary escrow.

The first mineral claim package is over 2,100 hectares and is located in BC's Toodoggone District known as the "Golden Horseshoe" part of the world-renowned Golden Triangle in the Omineca/Liard Mining Division. The Golden Horseshoe is best known for hosting several advanced projects including Benchmark Metals' Lawyer's Gold project, Thesis Gold's Ranch project, TDG Gold's Shasta /Baker projects and Centerra's producing Kemess South Mine.

The property area is underlain by Lower to Middle Jurassic marine sedimentary and volcanic rock of the Hazelton Group geology and was originally identified in 1995 by the British Columbia Geological survey's Regional Geochemical Survey (RGS) in which a silt sample from the creek draining the basin in the central part of the Junker claim recorded 175ppb Au.

In 2004 and consisted of field sampling program in which 19 rock samples and 13 silt samples were collected for geochemical analysis. Only 3 of the rock samples were not float and these were labeled as subcrop. PIMA spectroscopy analysis was done on 16 rock sample to determine alteration. A sample of pyritic quartz vein subcrop yielded 0.1 per cent copper and 1.08 grams per tonne gold (sample 151405, Assessment Report 27637).

A dacitic subcrop sample containing thin quartz stringers with pyrite yielded 0.2 per cent lead and 8.64 grams per tonne silver (sample 151401, Assessment Report 27637). This sample was located about 500 metres east of sample 151405. Several other float samples taken by Stealth on the Junkers property in 2004 assayed between 1 and 4.1 grams per tonne gold (Assessment Report 27637).

The property has a Magnetic High and Low signature and first vertical derivative anomaly and Dextral Slip Fault running through the property. Gold mineralization has been known to be dominantly controlled by post-collisional dextral strike-slip faults.

The second mineral claim package is contiguous to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.'s property and near KORE Mining Ltd.'s property. The claim package consists of four highly prospective mineral claims with over 1,000 hectares containing two MinFile Reports and which are in close proximity to the proposed Spanish Mountain Gold "Open-Pit area".

The rocks underlying the neighboring Spanish Mountain property have been mapped as middle to upper Triassic units within the Quesnel Terrane. The regional stratigraphy is complex but in the broadest of terms the lower clastic sedimentary and upper volcanic packages can be correlated with parts of the Nicola Group (to the south) or the Takla Group (to the north).

These rocks have been weakly metamorphosed, and complexly folded and faulted. Disseminated and vein-controlled gold mineralization occurs in all rock types. The mineralization is contained within several stratigraphically and structurally controlled zones.

Mr. Andrew Lee Smith, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

Corporate Update

The Company has also issued an aggregate of 400,000 stock options to certain directors and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.42 per share for 10 years.

The Company also announces that Mr. Paul Andreola has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company's board of directors thanks Mr. Andreola for his contributions to the Company.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring advanced and prospective early stage exploration projects, with an interest in its two projects in the Nelson Mining District in British Columbia and its Kagoot Brook Property located near Bathhurst, New Brunswick. For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

