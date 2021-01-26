Jervois Mining provides Ugandan Exploration Update

HIGHLIGHTS

- Six diamond drill holes (totaling 943 metres) completed at Kilembe to test the high-grade Cu-Au anomalies (CC Target) during Q4 2020. All results have now been received. Result highlights include: - Hole 20DDHS006



- 2.0m @ 6.0 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") from 147.4m

- Hole 20DDHS007

- 24.8m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 53.7m

Including 1.05m @ 6.4 g/t Au; from 77.45m

- Hole 20DDHS008

- 10.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 14.0m - 1.65m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 69.15m

- Hole 20DDHS009

- 10.0m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 38.0m

Including 1.0m @ 2.9 g/t Au; from 41.0m

- 1.0m @ 5.0 g/t Au; from 95.0m

- Drilling extends known mineralization at surface to over 6.0km strike length, with only 1.8km tested. - Latest results continue to expand the prospective areas and improve understanding of mineralization at Ugandan properties. - All activity in Uganda has been suspended - Jervois maintain an executive presence in Uganda and continue negotiations with government regarding the Kilembe copper-cobalt mine and Kasese Cobalt refinery.

TheNewswire - January 26th, 2021 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Jervois") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is providing an update on drill programme at its Kilembe area properties in central and western Uganda, following receipt of assays from Q4 2020 exploration.

Drilling at the Kilembe Area Properties targeted surficial Au-Cu mineralization detected through earlier geochemical programmes. In total, 1,905 metres of diamond drilling was completed in 17 holes drilled at the Kilembe Area Properties in 2019 and 10 holes in 2020, totaling 1,409m. The drill hole locations for drilling at the CC Target in Q4 2020 are shown on Figure 1 and the drilling result highlights are in Table 1.

These results continue to expand the prospective areas and improve understanding of mineralization at Ugandan properties.

Table 1: Kilembe Area (CC Target) Drilling Highlights, Au > 0.3 g/t; Cu > 0.1%*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- |Hole ID |End Of |Location |Dip|Azimuth |Depth |DepthTo|Intercept|Au g/t; Ag| | |Hole |UTM WGS | | |From |(metres)|(metres) |g/t; Cu %*| | |(metres)|1984 | | |(metres)| | | | |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |20DDHS005|165 |825867_X/8953_Y|-65|320 |65.7 |67.7 |2.0 |0.13% Cu | |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |20DDHS006|168 |825883_X/9009_Y|-65|320 |141.75 |146.4 |4.65 |0.2% Cu | |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |147.4 |149.4 |2.0 |6.0 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |158.0 |160.0 |2.0 |0.4 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |162.0 |168.0 |6.0 |1.2 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | |Including|163.0 |166.0 |4.0 |2.0 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |164.0 |167.0 |3.0 |0.19%Cu | |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |20DDHS007|172 |825813_X/9070_Y|-65|340 |53.7 |78.5 |24.8 |0.9 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | |Including|59.0 |65.0 |6.0 |1.4 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | |Including|77.45 |78.5 |1.05 |6.4 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |91.0 |99.0 |8.0 |0.5 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |20DDHS008|176 |825870_X/9090_Y|-65|320 |14.0 |24.4 |10.4 |0.6 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | |Including|19.0 |21.0 |2.0 |0.11% Cu | |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | |Including|21.8 |24.4 |2.6 |1.2 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |69.15 |70.8 |1.65 |1.6 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |101.0 |105.0 |4.0 |0.8 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |107.0 |113.0 |6.0 |0.6 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |20DDHS009|120 |825908_X/9112_Y|-65|320 |38.0 |48.0 |10.0 |0.5 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | |Including|41.0 |42.0 |1.0 |2.9 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |50.0 |53.0 |3.0 |0.4 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |80.7 |91.0 |10.3 |0.3 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |95.0 |96.0 |1.0 |5.0 g/t Au| |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |20DDHS010|143 |825828_X/8925_Y|-65|320 |62.5 |63.0 |0.5 |0.2% Cu | |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | | | | | |69.8 |70.8 |1.0 |0.13% Cu | -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* As this is an initial drilling programme true widths are currently unknown.

These latest drilling results provide further encouragement on Jervois' Ugandan exploration properties. The highly anomalous results achieved to date continue to expand the prospective areas and improve the understanding of the mineralization present.

Drill site reclamation and rehabilitation was immediately carried out in accordance with the terms of the ESIA certificate from NEMA and international good practice.

Throughout the recent drilling program, Jervois' stringent Covid-19 management measures enabled ongoing and positive albeit modified engagement with communities within the drill program area and local and central government. Throughout the duration of the program, no cases of covid-19 were obtained throughout regular PCR testing of Jervois personnel, contractors and local service providers and the situation provided an opportunity to build local understanding of both the project and measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

All exploration activities in Uganda have been suspended due to a combination of ongoing Covid-19 risks, political and regulatory developments in-country and results to date outside the Kilembe Area Properties which do not meet mineralization model expectations for copper-cobalt ore deposits. Jervois is initiating a partnering process for its Ugandan exploration portfolio and the current book value (A$20.5 million) will be subject to careful impairment review as part of the December 2020 annual account preparation.

Jervois continues to maintain a footprint and executive presence in Uganda, as it continues to negotiate with government regarding its interests in the Kilembe copper-cobalt mine and Kasese Cobalt refinery.

Quality Assurance

All rock and soil samples are sent to ALS Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in South Africa for analysis for gold multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Jervois also has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates and blanks are inserted into each sample shipment.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.,

Bryce Crocker, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- |Investors and analysts: |Media: | |Bryce Crocker |Nathan Ryan | |Chief Executive Officer |NWR Communications | |Jervois Mining Ltd. |nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au| |bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au|Mob: +61 420 582 887 | --------------------------------------------------------------------

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this release that relates to Mineral Exploration is based on information compiled by David Selfe who is full time employee of the company and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Dean Besserer, P.Geol. who is the GM Exploration for the company and a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Both David Selfe and Dean Besserer have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Selfe and Dean Besserer consent to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclosure required for TSX-V Regulations

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the GM Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to exploration work to be undertaken in Uganda, the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- |Criteria |JORC Code explanation |Commentary | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Sampling techniques |Nature and quality ofsampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialisedindustry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals underinvestigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRFinstruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting thebroad meaning of sampling. |Sampling to date includes 5,138 diamonddrill samples (from 59 diamond core drill holes); 23,142 soil samples;3,625 rock samples, 26 Heavy Mineral Concentrates; 25 stream siltsamples; 1,258 trench samples (rock); and, 379 trench samples (soil). | | | |All drill core was generally sampled on 1m intervals,contingent on geology and core recovery: | | | |Core was collected directly from the core barrel intocore boxes, and Core samples were split in half, with the top half ofthe core analysed and other half retained as reference core in thetray. Core trays were clearly labelled with the hole number, traynumber and metre intervals marked. Bottom-of-hole orientation line wasmarked prior to geological logging and sampling. | | | | | | | |Soil samples (B Horizon) are collected using a pick andspade to dig small pits which are filled back in after the sample iscollected. The samples are collected in 4x6' kraft bags andclosed/sealed with a zip tie. All sample information is recorded onhand-held devices utilizing the Fulcrum App. ALS Sample tag booksare utilized for sample identifiers which are scanned and/or enteredmanually. The sample identifier is written on the bag and a tag isplaced in the bag. Sample and site photos are recorded at everysite. Devices are downloaded daily are all information is stored tothe cloud. | | | |Rock samples (typically grab samples) are collected usinga rock hammer. The samples are selective and are not necessarilyindicative of mineralization. The samples are collected in 12x20plastic ore bags and closed/sealed with a zip tie. All sampleinformation is recorded on hand-held devices utilizing the FulcrumApp. ALS Sample tag books are utilized for sample identifiers whichare scanned and/or entered manually. The sample identifier iswritten on the bag and a tag is placed in the bag. Sample and sitephotos are recorded at every site. Devices are downloaded daily areall information is stored to the cloud. | | | | | | | |Samples were cut along the orientation line before beingcorrectly placed back into the tray. The half-core was sampled,ensuring that the same side is consistently sampled, and placed intosample bags labelled with the assigned sample number. Orientationlines are determined using a Reflex ACTIII orientation tool. Downhole measurements are recorded using a Reflex EZ-GyroKit atmultiple intervals down each hole and always at the end of everyhole. | | | | | | | |Field sampling followed Jervois protocols includingindustry standard quality control procedures. | | | | | | | |All samples were sent toALS Chemex South Africa (Pty)Ltd., an independent and fully accredited laboratory in South Africa("ALS")for analysis for gold multi-element Induction CoupledPlasma Spectroscopy ("ICP"). Jervois also has a regimentedQuality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") programme where atleast 10% duplicates and blanks are inserted into each sampleshipment. | | | | | | | |Sample representativity is ensured by: | | | |Diamond Core: For all drillingcorewashalvedforsub?samplingwithadiamondsaw. Sampleintervals rangefrom 0.1 to 2 m in length, with majority of samples assayed over 1mintervals. | | | |Rock grab samples areby their nature selective and arenot necessarily indicative of the general geology of the property. | | | | | | | |Handheld XRF instruments were used to spot check rockgrab and/or drill core for mineralization, however those results werenot relied on. All sample results reported on are fromALS ChemexSouth Africa (Pty) Ltd. Some Drill holes were lined with PVC pipingand in most holes, downhole Electromagnetics were completed afterdrilling was complete. | | | | | | | |All of the drilling was diamond drill core(HQ/NQ). Typically, drill core was sampled on nominal 1m half coresamples. | | | |All sample analyses were completed at ALS Chemex SouthAfrica (Pty) Ltd. and/or ALS Chemex Vancouver, Canada. ALS is aglobal independent laboratory which is ISO accredited. | | | |Samples are received at the laboratory: Bar codes arescanned and logged; samples are weighed and dried; samples are crushedand pulverized (-180 mesh soils; -75microns rocks) then riffle split;all samples are analyzed for 35 elements using ICP-AES and gold using30 gram fire assay for soils and 50 gram Fire assay for rocks, bothwithan AA finish. Any samples with over-limits specific to basemetals or gold are re-analyzed. Samples with visible gold were checkanalysed by using a screen fire-assay method. | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Include reference tomeasures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriatecalibration of any measurement tools or systems used. | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Aspects of thedetermination of mineralisation that are Material to the PublicReport. | | | | | | | | | | | |In caseswhere'industry standard' work has been done this would berelatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used toobtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 gcharge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may berequired, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherentsampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (egsubmarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.| | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Drilling techniques |Drill type (eg core,reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standardtube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whethercoreis oriented and if so, by what method, etc). |HQ casing/coring within saprolite yet themajority of the core was NQ | | | |Holes were generally angled from 45 to 90 degrees atvarying azimuths. | | | |Reflex Orientation tool was used for structuralorientations,and depths variedfrom 8.85m to 418.8m. | | | | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Drill sample recovery |Method of recordingand assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. |All holes are teched and all intervals are measured forrecovery and RQD's are calculated. Recovery % recorded in thegeotechnical records as equivalent to the length of core recovered, asa percentage of the drill run. | | | |Excellent recoveries were obtained from Diamond drilling. | | |Measures taken tomaximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of thesamples. | | | | |There is no bias noted between sample recovery and grade.Excellent recoveries were obtained from Diamond drilling. | | |Whether arelationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whethersample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain offine/coarse material. | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Logging |Whether core and chipsamples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level ofdetail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, miningstudies and metallurgical studies. |Diamonddrilling: | | | |Drill core is photographed and logged prior tosampling; | | | |Core has been geologically and geotechnically logged toalevel of detail appropriate to support mineral resource estimationand mining studies. | | | | | | |Whether logging isqualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)photography. |Logging has been conducted both qualitatively andquantitatively; full description of lithologies, alteration andcomments are noted, as well as percentage estimates on veining andsulphides. | | | | | | | |In total, 10,078m of diamond drill core have beencompleted. All drill holes are logged in their entirety. | | |The total length andpercentage of the relevant intersections logged. | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation|If core, whether cutor sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. |Core was half-cut lengthwise using a diamond saw alongthe orientation line. The half-core was sampled, generally on metreintervals. | | | | | | | |Samples are received at the laboratory: Bar codes arescanned and logged; samples are weighed and dried; samples are crushedand pulverized (-75microns rocks) then riffle split; all samples areanalyzed for 35 elements using ICP-AES and gold using 50 gram Fireassay with an AA finish. Any samples with over-limits specific tobase metals or gold are re-analyzed. | | | |For core sampling the same side is consistently sampled,half-core with the bottom of hole line is retained in the tray. Theassay sub- sample is placed into sample bags labelled with theassigned sample number. | | | |One in 20 samples is duplicated where the core isquartered and a quarter cut sample is analysed as a duplicate. Theremaining quarter samples is retained in the tray. | | |If non-core, whetherriffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet ordry. |Sample sizes of 2-3 kg are appropriate for the grainsize of material. The sample preparation technique and sample sizesare considered appropriate to thematerial being sampled. | | | | | | |For all sample types,the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparationtechnique. | | | | | | | |Quality controlprocedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximiserepresentivity of samples. | | | | | | | |Measures taken toensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ materialcollected, including for instance results for fieldduplicate/second-half sampling. | | | | | | | |Whether sample sizesare appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Quality of assay data and laboratory tests |The nature, qualityand appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used andwhether the technique is considered partial or total. |The ICP-AES and Fire Assay (50 gram) are consideredtotal and are high quality. | | | | | | |For geophysicaltools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parametersused in determining the analysis including instrument make and model,reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. |Jervois has a regimented Quality Controlprotocol which has consisted of systematic submission of blanks andduplicates in addition to those conducted at the laboratory. | | | | | | |Nature of qualitycontrol procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, externallaboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lackof bias) and precision have been established. |Precision levels for all blank and duplicate samplesfell within acceptable ranges. | | | | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Verification of sampling and assaying |The verification ofsignificant intersections by either independent or alternative companypersonnel. |Since no economic intersections have been reported,independent verification has not yet been necessary. | | | |No holes have been twinned. | | |The use of twinnedholes. |Data is collected using a customized version of theFulcrum app. The data is backed up systematically on and off site aswell as on the cloud. As well, data is recorded using a masterMicrosoft Office Excel spreadsheet and all location and assay data arecompiled in a Microsoft Office Access database. | | | |All data below detection limit have been entered as zero. | | | |Samples received damaged at the laboratory, or withinsufficient sample weight for analysis had the interval or locationleft blank, but in general were re-sampled and/or re-collected(specific to soils and rock grab samples). | | |Documentation ofprimary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage(physical and electronic) protocols. | | | | | | | |Discuss anyadjustment to assay data. | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Location of data points |Accuracy and qualityof surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resourceestimation. |All collars were surveyed by trained surveyors using aLeica Differential GPS. Down-hole surveys were routinely carried outon all holes using a Reflex EZ-Gyro Kit. Trenches and surface sampleswere recorded using handheld GPS. | | | |All datum is collected and recorded in UTM WGS 1984. | | |Specification of thegrid system used. |The 3D location of the individual samples is consideredto be adequately established, consistent with accepted industrystandards. | | | | | | |Quality and adequacyof topographic control. |Locations are shown on maps provided. Cross sections anda complete table of results are only reported when targetmineralization was intercepted with the consistency of width and gradenecessary to support a potentially economic resource | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Data spacing and distribution |Data spacing forreporting of Exploration Results. |To date, due to the exploratory nature of thedrilling, the spacing is highly variable. Similarly, rock grab samplespacing is random. Soil samples are collected in grids designed atvarying spacings from>350m to 25m spacedsamples. | | | |To date all exploration is exploratory and data spacingwould not be considered sufficient to establish a Mineral Resource orOre Reserve Estimation. | | |Whether the dataspacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree ofgeological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resourceand Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. | | | | |Samples intervals are reported as weighted averagegrade. | | |Whether samplecompositing has been applied. | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Orientation of data in |Whether theorientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possiblestructures and the extent to which this is known, considering thedeposit type. |Drilling sections are orientatedperpendicular to the strike of the hostrocks. Drill holes wereinclined between 45° and 90° to optimize intercepts ofmineralisation with respect to thickness anddistribution. | |relation to geological | | | |structure | |Drilling with angled and vertical holes in most instancesprovides a representative sample across the stratigraphy. | | |If the relationshipbetween the drilling orientation and the orientation of keymineralised structures is considered to have introduced a samplingbias, this should be assessed and reported if material. | | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Sample security |The measures taken toensure sample security. |All individual samples are bagged and sealed with a ziptie. Then individual samples are bagged in poly woven sacks andsealed with coded security seals. The laboratory reports all thesecurity seals numbers to Jervois and any problems with the samples. To date, no sample shipments have had reported problems and/or abreach in security. | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Audits or reviews |The results of anyaudits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. |Jervois protocols consist of a regimented internalQA/QC which match or exceed global industry standards. Thus far, dueto the exploratory nature of the programme, no audits or externalreviews have been conducted. | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

