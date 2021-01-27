Austral Gold Extends Amancaya High Grade to Depth
Highlights from reported assays:
- DAM-002 1.35 meters @14.65 g/t gold and 50.60 g/t silver including 42.43 g/t gold and 124 g/t silver over 0.44 meters
- DAM-003 2.07 meters @12.13 g/t gold and 57.50 g/t silver including 21.01 g/t gold and 142.8 g/t silver over 0.88 meters
- DAM-008 2.53 meters @12.18 g/t gold and 8.50 g/t silver in the Central Vein and 30m at 4.04 g/t gold and 7.50 g/t silver including 4.14 meters @23.50 g/t gold and 29.30 g/t silver in a newly discovered mineralized breccia zone at depth
- DAM-012 0.40 meters @41.89 g/t gold and 7.50 g/t silver
Sydney, January 26, 2021 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company" or "Austral") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for the first fifteen drill holes reflecting 4,806m at its Amancaya mine.
Extending the known veins to depth
The drilling program started in the fourth quarter of 2020 in order to extend resources and reserves at the Amancaya mine at depth. Previous exploration was not successful in intercepting the veins at depth when drilling was performed from east to west. Austral mapped out the contact between two breccia zones at the location of the veins and observed a steepening of this contact zone. Consequently, drilling was undertaken from west to east, and intersected the vein with similar widths and tenor that is currently being mined 50m to 100m under previous intersections. See attached longitudinal sections.
New Discovery - New Mineralized Breccia Zone
In addition, drill hole DAM-008 successfully extended the eastern edge of the Amancaya diatreme as a major mineralization control, intercepting 30m @ 4.04 gpt Au which contains high-grade veins and hydrothermal injection breccias. This zone also included a high-grade intersection on the hanging wall of 4.1m of 23.5 g/t Au and 29 g/t Ag.
Chief Executive Officer, Stabro Kasaneva commented: "I am delighted with the success of the exploration team - they discovered a new wide zone of hydrothermal breccia that could transform the production profile at the Amancaya mine and are on the right track to extend the mine life of this low cost operation."
Table 1: Drill Intersections
|Hole
|Sector
|Section
|Intercept
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au gpt
|Ag
|Significant intercepts reported at 1 gpt Au cutoff; include at 3 gpt Au cutoff, sub-include at 10 gpt Au cutoff
True widths are 30-50% of drilled widths
|DAM-002
|Veta Sur
|150 SE
|70.21
|71.56
|1.35
|14.65
|50.7
|Include
|71.12
|71.56
|0.44
|42.43
|124.0
|DAM-003
|Veta Sur
|200 SE
|307.89
|309.96
|2.07
|12.13
|57.5
|Include
|308.38
|309.26
|0.88
|21.01
|142.8
|DAM-004
|Veta Norte
|175 NE
|348.80
|349.96
|1.16
|4.02
|3.0
|DAM-005
|Veta Norte
|325 NE
|No significant intercepts
|DAM-006
|Veta Central
|0
|313.37
|314.42
|1.05
|4.18
|3.5
|DAM-007
|Veta Central
|100 NE
|311.38
|312.68
|1.30
|6.97
|6.0
|DAM-008
|Veta Central
|100 SW
|266.08
|268.61
|2.53
|12.18
|8.5
|New Zone
|100 SW
|308.85
|312.99
|4.14
|23.50
|29.3
|Include
|309.24
|310.14
|0.90
|17.24
|50.59
|Include
|311.29
|312.99
|1.70
|44.46
|25.25
|sub-include
|312.47
|312.99
|0.52
|89.70
|44.30
|314.98
|316.93
|1.95
|3.55
|4.6
|Include
|315.32
|315.66
|0.34
|10.81
|16.20
|319.37
|321.60
|2.23
|3.77
|11.1
|332.81
|334.06
|1.25
|2.90
|5.8
|334.60
|337.57
|2.97
|3.04
|6.7
|DAM-009
|Veta Sur
|50 NW
|No significant intercepts
|DAM-010
|Veta Sur
|175 NW
|98.78
|99.13
|0.35
|4.88
|0.6
|DAM-011
|Veta Sur
|250 SE
|119.27
|119.92
|0.65
|2.78
|0.5
|DAM-012
|Veta Sur
|200 SE
|104.21
|104.61
|0.40
|41.89
|7.5
|DAM-013A
|Veta Sur
|175 SE
|66.05
|66.36
|0.31
|19.25
|0.3
|DAM-014
|Veta Sur
|126 SE
|No significant intercepts
|DAM-015
|Veta Sur
|250 SE
|192.56
|194.65
|2.09
|6.56
|13.3
|Include
|192.56
|193.18
|0.62
|12.36
|12.5
AMANCAYA MINE Plan View Map
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/72922_99f07904842c38f2_002full.jpg
AMANCAYA MINE DAM-008 Section - New Mineralized Breccia Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/72922_99f07904842c38f2_004full.jpg
AMANCAYA MINE North, Central & Sur Veins - Au Longitudinal Sections - Image 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/72922_99f07904842c38f2_006full.jpg
AMANCAYA MINE North, Central & Sur Veins - Au Longitudinal Sections - Image 2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/72922_99f07904842c38f2_007full.jpg
Quality Assurance
Industry standard practices were used for sampling of diamond drilling. Drilling Samples were sent to the Activation Geological Services (AGS) chemical laboratory, located in the city of Coquimbo, Chile, where the samples were mechanically prepared (crushed and pulverized according to standard protocol). Chemical gold analyzes were performed using Au50 FA-AAS procedures (50 gram weight used for assays). Fusion with final determination performed by Atomic Absorption; The results obtained equal to or greater than 5gr / ton., were analyzed by Au30GRAV, fusion with final gravimetric determination. For the base metal assays, acid digestion was performed with final determination by ICPMS (Ultra-trace multi-element package). AGS has NCh 17025-2005 accreditation for the aforementioned tests and its central laboratory is located at Avenida La Cantera 2270, Coquimbo, Chile.
Competent Person
The information in this press release that relates to Exploration Results listed in the table above is based on work supervised, or compiled on behalf of, Robert Trzebski, a Director of the Company. Technical Information in this press release has been reviewed by Robert Trzebski, who is a member of the Australian Institute of GeoScientists (MAIG) and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Robert Trzebski consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the technical information that he has reviewed and approved.
Robert Trzebski has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012.
About Amancaya
Amancaya is located approximately 60km south-west of the Guanaco mine. Amancaya is a low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit consisting of eight mining exploration concessions covering 1,755 hectares (and a further 1,390 hectares of second layer mining claims). Underground operations at Amancaya started in 2018 and the ore at Amancaya is trucked to the agitation leaching plant at Guanaco for processing.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina. Austral owns 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (care and maintenance) in Argentina, and a 26.46% interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at (www.australgold.com).
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
AMANCAYA MINE EXPLORATION
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Report
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72922