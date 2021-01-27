Blackrock Files Amended Disclosure Documents

Vancouver, January 26, 2021 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Silver Cloud Property, Elko County, Nevada USA" with an effective date of July 29, 2020 and dated August 10, 2020, as amended January 25, 2021 in respect of the Company's Silver Cloud project (the "Amended Silver Cloud Technical Report") and an amended technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Tonopah West Property, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2020 and dated October 14, 2020, as amended January 25, 2021 in respect of the Company's Tonopah West project (the "Amended Tonopah West Technical Report", and together with the Amended Silver Cloud Technical Report, the "Amended Technical Reports"). The Company has also filed and an amended annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2019 (the "Amended AIF"). The Amended Technical Reports and the Amended AIF address comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a review.

The Amended Technical Reports contain no material differences to the original Silver Cloud project technical report and Tonopah West project technical report filed on August 14, 2020 and October 16, 2020, respectively. The Amended AIF incorporates the executive summaries from the Amended Technical Reports and contains no material differences to the original annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2019 filed on October 29, 2020.

Copies of the Amended Technical Reports and Amended AIF are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (https://blackrockgold.ca/).

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio consisting of low-sulfidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

