Torian Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to report on exploration activities during the December quarter. During the quarter Torian's focus at the Mt Stirling Gold Project has been on processing and interpretation of the Phase 1 drilling results, commencement of the Phase 2 drilling campaign as well as the acquisition of the Tarmoola Station.During the quarter the Company announced the completion and initial assay results from Phase 1 of the Mt Stirling Gold Project reverse circulation drilling campaign. The drilling campaign comprised 31 RC holes for a total of 5,767 metres targeting infill and extensions of the current 33,900oz inferred resource of 727,000t at 1.45g/t Au.The Mt Stirling Gold Project is situated approximately 40km NW of Leonora, and neighbours Red 5's Kind of the Hills mine (Figure 1). The region has recently produced approximately 14Moz of gold from mines such as Tower Hills, Sons of Gwalia, Thunderbox, Harbour Lights and Gwalia.Phase 1 drilling completed during the quarter has confirmed and extended the interpreted Mt Stirling gold system over 480m strike on 40m centre drill spacings.The Mt Stirling gold system's mineralised endowment includes wide shear zone gold-bearing zones, chlorite-quartz schist associated gold, high grade narrow vein lode(s), and porphyry footwall contact gold potential.As had been previously announced, Torian has been prioritising processing the results from the Mt Stirling program as it has engaged resource estimate consultants to conduct an interim JORC resource estimate upgrade, with the intention of expanding the current inferred resource estimate of 33.9koz at Mt Stirling and the 16.4koz inferred resource at Mt Stirling Well. The Company is expecting the Resource Estimate update during the first quarter of 2021 for Mt Stirling.The Mt Stirling maiden Inferred Resource Estimate (BMGS Dec 2018) included 26 historical shallow drill holes for a combined 727,021t @ 1.45 g/t Au for 33,893oz (Figure 5*).The Mt Stirling Phase 1 program provides an additional 31 drill holes, combined with a further 4 historical drill holes that were outside of the maiden Resource Estimate, for a combined 61 drill holes towards 2021 Q1 Resource Estimate upgrade (Table 1*).*To view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4DWNOL8Z





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





