Sayona Mining Ltd: Drilling Program to Expand Quebec Lithium Resources

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) today plans for a C$2 million (A$2.03M) drilling program during Quebec's late winter at the Company's flagship Authier Lithium Project and emerging Tansim Lithium Project, amid rapid growth in demand for the key battery metal.The new drilling program encompasses approximately 8,700m of drilling, representing around a 30% increase on previous drilling in the province, as Sayona seeks to expand its lithium resources to support a planned Abitibi regional hub.At Authier, the Company plans 31 drill holes for a total of 4,500m of diamond drilling, with a goal of expanding current ore resources and improving the strip ratio to enhance its profitability, as outlined in the project's revised Definitive Feasibility Study (refer ASX announcement 11 November 2019).In addition, 26 drill holes for approximately 4,200m are planned at the emerging Tansim project, comprising its Viau-Dallaire prospect (3,400m) and Viau prospect (approximately 800m). The new drilling aims to expand the lithium mineralisation at Viau-Dallaire following the initial Phase 1 diamond core drilling conducted in February 2019 and complete an initial JORC-compliant resource estimate.An initial drilling program is also proposed for the Viau prospect (6km east-southeast of Viau-Dallaire), with proposed drill holes based on historical geological data together with Sayona's reconnaissance survey undertaken in July 2018, which included four grab rock samples of up to 4.49% Li2O.C$250,000 to Quebec Precious Metals Corp. for the remaining 50% stake in tenements subject to an option agreement (refer ASX announcement 24 December 2020).Located 82km south-west of the Authier project, Tansim comprises 191 mineral claims spanning 11,042 ha of prospective lithium acreage. The main prospects are Viau-Dallaire, Viau and Vezina, with exploration activity having included Phase 1 diamond drilling at the Viau-Dallaire prospect as well as an airborne geophysics survey and reconnaissance selective sampling.Previous drilling intercepted two main pegmatite albite-spodumene dykes, with an east-west strike dipping 45 to 55 degrees to the north. Dyke 1 (upper dyke - outcropping) averaged 15m true width, while Dyke 2 (deeper dyke - not outcropping) averaged 40m approximate true width.All the dykes showed variable percentages of mostly very coarse to coarse spodumene (crystals of up to 20cm length and concentrations of 10% to 25% with peaks of 40-50%), with minor fine grain spodumene as well as internal zones of low grade to barren pegmatite.There is potential for both strike extensions and deeper extensions testing potential coalescence of pegmatite dykes as well as new and not-outcropping pegmatite dykes.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch welcomed the new drilling campaign as demonstrating the Company's commitment to increasing its lithium resources in Quebec."This is a significant investment in our Tansim project and a substantial potential boost to Authier's profitability as we work to deliver a world-scale lithium hub at Abitibi, supported by multiple projects," Mr Lynch said."Lithium demand is soaring in Canada and the United States, as seen by the multi-billion dollar investments by automakers in EV production in Ontario, Tesla's increasing offtake demand and the Biden administration's clean energy drive, such as its 'Buy American' EV campaign."North America needs domestic supplies of battery metals to fuel this accelerating industry. Our lithium projects are perfectly placed to deliver, benefitting from Quebec's unique economic, strategic and sustainable advantages, including its renewable, clean and green hydropower."He added: "As we advance Sayona's bid for NAL and our new partnership with Piedmont Lithium, we look forward to expanding our lithium projects to ensure we can supply both the domestic and U.S. markets, including mining and downstream processing."To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XBNR85WA





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:

Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au