Torian Resources Limited: Broad High Grade Gold at Mt Stirling Confirms Gold System

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce significant highgrade results from a further 3 sections (7 drill holes) from Phase 1 of the Mt Stirling drill program which drilled 31 RC holes for 5,767 metres (Figures 2 and 3*).This phase confirmed and extended the Mt Stirling gold system over 480m strike, on 40m centre drill spacings.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "The ongoing flow of high-grade results intercepted during our phase 1 drilling campaign continues to justify our confidence in Mt Stirling, in that it is a much larger gold system than originally thought. We are eagerly anticipating further results as the regularity in which our drilling program has intercepted economical grade gold demonstrates that we are 'on the system'.Since confirming gold grade more than 100m beyond our previously defined resource, we have also intercepted grade above what was in historical drill hole intercepts that were used in the previous resource estimate. This gives us great confidence that when our interim resource is completed in the first quarter of this year, we may see a significant upgrade to our tonnage and gold ounces.We are now commencing diamond drilling to test the depth of the Mt Stirling deposit, the results of which will feed into our second resource estimate which will be delivered in the third quarter of this year. This additional aspect of our drilling program demonstrates our commitment to uncovering a major gold resource at the Mt Stirling Gold Project in 2021.2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for our Company as we anticipate significant news flow over the coming weeks and months. We eagerly await the results from an additional 18 drillholes from phase one of the Mt Stirling program, along with results from 18 drillholes at Stirling Well, 21 exploratory drill holes from the greenfields at Diorite and the results from our Phase 2 drilling at Mt Stirling which now includes diamond drilling."Mt Stirling Drilling Program UpdateNW extension advanced 9 drill holes for 1977m with drilling intercepting wide shear hosted mineralisation on all three sections (1880N / 1920N / 1960N) with multiple zones of high levels of arsenic and significant fuchsite, chlorite and biotite alteration. These minerals and alteration are typically associated with gold mineralisation.The objectives of this extensional phase of the program were to test subtle historical shallow Au mineralised trends, coinciding with recently discovered (pXRF) highly prospective Arsenic leaking structures interpreted to be the surface expression of perhaps the centre of the Mt Stirling gold system, to confirm the structural model.The program has now entered its third phase with Torian commencing combined RC / Diamond Drilling at Mt Stirling. 5 diamond drill holes will be drilled for 2160m. The purpose of this stage of the campaign will be to extend mineralisation at depth, gaining valuable structural data whilst testing potential plunge positions.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N473AK2N





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





