Golden Independence Intersects 2.21 g/t Gold and 13.2 g/t Silver over 60 Feet at Independence Project

Vancouver, January 27, 2021 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from its recently completed 2020 resource expansion drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Results from these four reverse circulation (RC) holes include:

2.21 g/t gold and 13.2 g/t silver over 60 feet (18.3 metres)

1.61 g/t gold and 10.3 g/t silver over 20 feet (6.1 metres)

0.53 g/t gold and 6.1 g/t silver over 115 feet (35.1 metres)

0.49 g/t gold and 4.7 g/t silver over 185 feet (56.4 metres)

"The second set of assay results include a significant 60 foot interval of +2 g/t gold," commented Golden Independence President Tim Henneberry. "The results from the first 7 holes have met Company expectations, verifying the historic results with longer intervals of +0.5 g/t gold along with some good intervals grading 1 to 2 g/t gold. These results continue to expand the mineralized footprint at Independence and the historic oxide resource," he continued.

"This second set of assay results further supports our belief that we will be able to significantly expand the historic oxide resource at the Independence project in the near term," remarked Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis. "We anticipate receiving assay results from an additional 20 RC holes recently drilled at the Independence project culminating in an NI 43-101 complaint resource for the Independence project at the end of the quarter."





Table 1. 2020 Reverse Circulation Drill Results

Hole ft from ft to ft length m length g/t gold g/t silver AGEI-16 145 165 20 6.1 1.161 10.3 AGEI-17 0 115 115 35.1 0.532 6.1 and 245 265 20 6.1 0.909 50.0 AGEI-18 0 185 185 56.4 0.493 4.7 and 760 770 10 3.0 1.328 2.0 and 990 1015 25 7.6 0.717 6.9 AGEI-19 0 245 245 74.7 0.313 4.3 and 470 530 60 18.3 2.214 13.2

All assay results are drill widths not true widths, which is undetermined at this time.





Quality assurance

All samples were shipped to the ALS Minerals prep lab in Elko, Nevada with analyses completed at the ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada. Both facilities are ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified. All samples are analyzed utilizing ALS ME-ICP41 procedure, an aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish, with gold determined by the Au-AA23 procedure, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. ALS Minerals is independent from Golden Independence. Golden Independence institutes a rigorous QA/QC program of duplicate samples, blanks and standards. Based on a review of the QA/QC data is not aware of any other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), President and Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the company.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

