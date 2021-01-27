Euromax Comments on Negative Government Response to Court Order

VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2021 - Euromax Resources Ltd., (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") announces that, following the final decision of the Higher Administrative Court (the "Court") of the Republic of North Macedonia ("North Macedonia") in favour of Euromax announced on the 7th December 2020, the North Macedonia state commission (the "State Commission") responsible for implementing the Court's decision has disregarded this final Court ruling. The State Commission has instead reconfirmed the Minister of Economy's decision rejecting Euromax's application for an exploitation permit for the Ilovica 6 concession. The Company will again appeal this decision by the State Commission in the North Macedonia Administration Courts and any further ruling by the Administration Court is enforceable under the law upon government institutions. Based on advice of its legal counsel, the Company remains convinced of its strong legal position and that the actions of the State Commission are unlawful.

Whilst this is a setback in the processes to reinstate the Ilovica 6 concession, Euromax will continue to request that the Government of North Macedonia engage meaningfully to resolve the issue. The Company notes that, despite numerous attempts on its part to do so, including through the formal notification of a potential international arbitration case in March 2020, the Government of North Macedonia has failed to enter into discussions on the outstanding issues. Euromax will continue to pursue all legal rights within North Macedonia, and maintains the option of pursuing its case by way of international arbitration under the Swiss-Macedonian Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Alongside their strong legal position, the Company highlights that the Ilovica-Shtuka Project provides an opportunity entirely in keeping with the government's stated intention to prioritize economic growth and encourage foreign capital investment. In fact, through the development of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project, we believe Euromax to be the largest potential foreign investment into North Macedonia, and the Company is backed by large international investors. Euromax and its investors are willing to invest significantly in the Ilovica-Shtuka Project, which is expected to create nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs and increase national and local GDP materially.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Euromax's Executive Chairman, stated: "The decision by the State Commission to ignore the Administrative Court's final ruling is a disappointing setback to our legal process of reinstating the Ilovica 6 concession. In particular, we note that both the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Justice stated publicly in interviews that they saw no reason to change the original negative decision, despite both admitting that they had neither seen nor analysed the Court's verdict."

Nicolas Treand, Euromax's President and Executive Director, commented: "In the current desperate economic situation, where lack of jobs is forcing many Macedonian individuals and families to leave Macedonia permanently, the Government is actively frustrating what could be the largest investment into the country. Euromax wishes to develop a world class mine to the highest safety and environmental standards that provides a fantastic opportunity to offset the terrible impact of the current pandemic and revitalise the region."

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

