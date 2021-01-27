Aurania Appoints Nathalie Han to the Board of Directors

Toronto, January 27, 2021 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Ms. Nathalie Han to its Board of Directors.

Nathalie is Managing Director and Founder of La Paix Capital AG based in Zurich, which provides investment advisory services in global energy and natural resources, since 2016 to the present. She is a resident of Switzerland. Prior to this, she was with Craton Capital (Schweiz) AG in Zurich for over five years where she was Principal Advisor of a renewable and sustainable resources fund and Board Director, evaluating equity investments and conducting industry analysis of several global sectors. Nathalie was also Consultant for Craton Capital (Johannesburg).

In Canada, Nathalie was Principal at OMERS Capital Markets in Toronto, one of the largest public pension funds. She was also an Investment Analyst at Capital International CDPQ (La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) in Montréal, also one of the largest Canadian public pension funds.

Ms. Han has over twenty years' experience in investment management, deal structuring, financing, due diligence and investment research, especially in clean energy, oil and gas, and the natural resource sectors. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a MSc in Administration (Finance) from Concordia University, and a BCom, Joint Honours in Economics and Finance from McGill University. Nathalie is originally from Mauritius and is fluent in both English and French.

Chairman and CEO Dr. Keith Barron commented, "We are delighted to have Nathalie join our Board. She brings a wealth of deal-making and financing experience to our company, and we welcome her addition to our Board."

In conjunction with the aforementioned appointment and pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors have granted 200,000 stock options. The stock options have an exercise price of C$3.21, are exercisable for five years and vest in three equal annual instalments from the date of grant.

