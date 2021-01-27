IMC International Mining Corp. Expands Copper-Gold Mineralization at the Cirque Area

VANCOUVER, January 27, 2021 - IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTC PINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to report additional results from the 2020 exploration program undertaken on the Company's 100% owned Thane Property (the "Property") located in north-central British Columbia, Canada. The Property comprises 206.58 sq. kilometers of contiguous claims that were privately owned until acquired by IMC in March 2020. The Property is located within the Quesnel Terrane, a north-south linear volcano-sedimentary belt of rocks intruded by multi-phase intrusive rocks, which hosts multiple porphyry style deposits. To the south of the Property is the currently producing Mt. Milligan copper-gold alkalic porphyry mine and to the north is the past producing Kemess calc-alkalic porphyry copper-gold mine.

During the summer of 2020, exploration fieldwork completed an 8-week field program that included Induced Polarization ("IP") surveying, petrographic studies, geological mapping, rock, soil and silt sampling with the objective of identifying prospective drill targets for the 2021 exploration season. The results reported in this release are from the Cirque Area, which comprises approximately 5 sq. kilometers of the 206.58 sq. km Property.

Work at the Cirque Area consisted of approximately 1.6 sq. kilometers of geological mapping, collection of 74 rock samples in support of the geological mapping program, 1.5 line-kilometers of IP surveying, collection of 29 soil samples along a single IP line and 8 samples submitted for petrographic study.

Selected results from grab samples that returned greater than 0.3 % Cu include:

Sample

# Cu

% Au

g/t Ag

g/t Mo

ppm Sample

Type 2313 0.725 0.128 3.74 1.77 Grab-outcrop 2314 1.500 1.070 6.60 41.40 Grab-outcrop 2317 5.410 0.690 18.45 228.00 Grab-outcrop 2318 3.800 0.138 22.00 3.40 Grab-outcrop 2319 8.700 1.825 29.80 10.35 Grab-outcrop 2320 0.355 0.047 0.89 2.36 Grab-outcrop 2321 5.680 2.720 26.00 6.34 Grab-outcrop 2324 0.957 0.379 22.60 26.70 Grab-outcrop 2326 0.411 0.041 2.30 1.89 Grab-outcrop 2361 0.341 0.062 2.49 3.87 Grab-outcrop 2362 1.920 0.462 8.65 1.49 Grab-outcrop 2363 0.770 0.063 3.30 8.73 Grab-outcrop 2365 0.422 0.719 5.96 341.00 Grab-outcrop 2366 0.532 0.142 14.65 454.00 Grab-outcrop 3109 2.070 0.003 0.70 1.42 Grab-outcrop 3116 0.565 0.097 2.19 1.38 Grab-float 3133 0.385 0.094 2.41 24.90 Grab-outcrop 3135 2.860 0.059 12.30 24.20 Grab-outcrop 3140 0.403 0.162 2.74 9.24 Grab-outcrop 3302 2.190 0.543 11.30 6.55 Grab-float 3303 3.090 0.758 27.50 8.57 Grab-float 3304 1.125 0.156 20.30 29.80 Grab-float 3305 3.460 1.495 13.05 35.90 Grab-float 3307 0.910 0.024 5.49 2.91 Grab-outcrop 3308 1.480 0.096 12.00 0.90 Grab-float 3309 0.517 0.297 4.81 159.00 Grab-outcrop 3310 0.635 0.093 1.46 1.31 Grab-float 3312 0.367 0.105 3.16 5,320.00 Grab-outcrop

Selected results from chip samples include.

Sample

# Width

(m) Cu

% Au

g/t Ag

g/t Mo

ppm 3103 1.20 1.830 0.454 7.44 201.00 3110 0.12 3.260 77.800 56.40 1.08

Sample 3103 was collected from a north-south trending fault zone and sample 3110 was collected from a north-south trending sulphide vein. The 77.80 g/t Au, returned from sample 3110, is the highest gold value returned to date from the Thane Property. This vein appears to have been sampled during the British Columbia Geological Survey mapping program of the Hogem Batholith in 2019. Sample GJ019-6-2 returned 8980 ppm Cu, 3330 ppb Au and 11.4 ppm Ag (Paper 2020-01, Geological Field Work 2019) and has been named the Ootes Showing.

The highest copper grade of the 2020 work program was returned from sample 2319 (8.70% Cu, 1.83g/t Au and 29.8g/t Ag), located at the original Cirque Showing. This showing was discovered by IMC's predecessor company (Thane Minerals Inc. "TMI") but was never sampled in outcrop. It is a pervasively silicified diorite with abundant sub-vertical northwest-southeast trending quartz-epidote-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins and fractures. Very little molybdenite is associated with this orientation of veining within the Cirque Area.

To the east of the Cirque Showing, potentially deep seated, structurally controlled, north-south trending sub-vertical quartz-epidote-chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins are observed cutting the diorite, quartz monzodiorite and granodiorite. These veins are noticeably absent in the area of the Cirque Showing. They appear to post-date both potassic and albite porphyry related alteration as they are noted to cut these alteration types within the area. These veins return significant levels of molybdenum, with the highest value returned from sample 3312 of 5,320 ppm Mo.

The single IP survey line was established with an a-spacing of 100 metres and was oriented in a north-easterly direction due to topographic constraints. The north-easterly direction was not optimal for picking up the narrow north-south trending structures discovered during the 2020 work program.

Adjacent to the Cirque Area, towards the east, is the Gail-Aten Area. Work by TMI on this 9 sq. kilometer area returned significant copper and gold values in 2012. Of the 295 samples collected from this area, 140 returned greater than 0.1% Cu with 65 of these returning greater than 0.5% Cu. A total of 37 samples returned greater than 1% Cu with a maximum value of 7.69% Cu. A total of 40 samples returned greater than 0.1 g/t Au, with eight samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au.

Selected results from grab samples collected from outcrop of greater than 0.5% Cu include:

Sample

# Cu

% Au

g/t Ag

g/t 1448 1.710 0.040 17.5 1450 2.040 0.080 23.2 1456 1.420 0.400 8.5 1474 4.270 1.340 16.1 1481 0.720 0.010 0.1 1485 1.190 0.180 10.9 1487 1.190 0.020 9.1 1531 7.690 1.260 65.2 1543 0.560 0.110 5 1544 0.990 0.010 3.6 1546 0.550 0.100 4.3 1556 1.530 0.070 14.6 1560 0.740 0.020 7.8 1561 0.590 0.110 5.9 1639 1.390 0.110 7.9 1642 0.650 0.010 0.1 1644 0.640 0.130 2 1647 0.680 0.020 14.1 1651 2.290 0.680 12.7 1668 6.780 2.840 29.9 1725 1.600 0.010 4.1 1734 0.570 0.000 7.1 1755 0.710 0.010 2.8

Work to date at the Cirque and Gail-Aten Areas has outlined a significant area of copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization that is consistent with the interpretation that the Thane Property may host multiple alkalic porphyry deposits. IMC plans to follow up these results with geological mapping, rock and soil sampling and IP surveying at both the Cirque and Gail-Aten Areas in 2021 leading to potential drilling later in the year.

All samples were transported by the exploration team manager. Rock samples were cut by rock saw with one half delivered to ALS Minerals (ALS) of North Vancouver, BC for sample preparation and analysis while the other half of the sample was retained for reference. Analysis consisted of multi-element ICP-MS and gold by fire assay with assays performed on over limits.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of IMC who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206.58 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane Property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits.

Details of some of the key deposits in the northern portion of the Quesnel Terrane include:

Deposit Tonnes

(Mt) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Kemess East1 Indicated 177.5 0.36 0.40 1.97 - Inferred 29.3 0.31 0.3 2.00 - Kemess U/G1 Indicated 173.7 0.18 0.30 1.55 - Inferred 47.7 0.20 0.30 1.65 - Kwanika (Swan)2 Central Zone Indicated 182.6 0.29 0.28 - - Central Zone Inferred 28.5 0.18 0.20 - - South Zone Inferred 129.1 0.30 0.09 1.76 100 Lorraine3 Measured + Indicated 6.4 0.61 0.23 - - Inferred 28.82 0.45 0.19 - - Mt. Milligan4 Proven 114.75 0.23 0.41 - -

1 - www.centerragold.com/operations/kemess/reserves-and-resources

2 - www.serengetiresources.com /s/Kwanika.asp

3 - (Giroux and Lindinger, 2012)

4 - www.centerragold.com/operations/mount-milligan/production-and-reserves

The Cathedral property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

