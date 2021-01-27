Origin Gold Announces Name Change to O2Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 - Origin Gold Corp. (TSX-V: OIC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name to "O2Gold Inc." ("O2Gold"). Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), trading of the Company's shares under the new name and new ticker "OTGO" on the TSXV is expected to commence on or about January 29, 2021.



The Company's shareholders approved the name change as well as, among other matters, the acquisition of a gold mining project in Antioquia, Colombia (the "Project"), at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on January 12, 2021. For additional details of the meeting, please see the management information circular dated December 8, 2020, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

"The Ot? fault, where the Project is located, is in a historic gold district that has been worked by small-scale and informal miners for centuries," said C.E.O. Jaime Lalinde. "Gold is the lifeblood for families in the region, and we wanted to name our company in recognition of the role the Ot? fault has played in the history and livelihoods of these communities."

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO

Phone: (57) 312 350 5864

Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

Cautionary statements

This press release contains "forwardlooking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forwardlooking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the change of the Company's name, the timing of the commencement of trading of the Company's shares under the new name and ticker symbol, and the Company's business and strategy. Generally, forwardlooking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forwardlooking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forwardlooking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.