Fokus Mining Receives DTC Eligibility

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

"We are pleased to have received DTC eligibility to facilitate the trading of our common shares for U.S. investors and brokerage firms. This will allow for faster execution and improved liquidity, which will help with broadening our investors base," stated Jean Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fokus.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

