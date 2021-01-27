Big Ridge Gold Receives First Payment from Clarity Gold

Toronto, January 27, 2021 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") announced that it has received the first option payment from Clarity Gold Corp. (CSE: CLAR) in accordance with the November 27, 2020 option agreement for the sale of its Destiny gold property, located in Despinassy Township, 75 kilometers northeast of Val d'Or Quebec.

Big Ridge received a cash payment of $450,000 and 685,391 common shares of Clarity at a deemed price of $1.46 per share for an aggregate value of $1,000,000. The common shares of Clarity are subject to a hold period of four months.

Terms of the Transaction

To earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property, Clarity must make the following cash payments and share issuances to Big Ridge:

$50,000 in cash within 5 days of signing a Letter of Intent with respect to this transaction (received November 16, 2020);

$450,000 in cash and $1,000,000 in shares within 60 days of closing the option agreement (received January 26, 2021);

$750,000 in cash and $1,000,000 on or before November 26, 2021;

$750,000 in cash and $1,500,000 in shares on or before November 26, 2022, at which point Clarity will earn a 49% interest in the Destiny property, and;

$1,000,000 in cash and $2,000,000 in shares on or before November 26, 2023, at which point Clarity Gold Corp. will earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold project;

Upon earning 100% interest in the Destiny gold property, Big Ridge will retain a 1% precious metals NSR on the property, subject to a $1.0 million buy-back right in favour of Clarity.

Big Ridge is in a strong financial position and ready to commence exploration work at its 100% owned Oxford gold project, located in Manitoba upon completion of the ongoing Heritage Resource Impact Assessment (HRIA) study. As at September 30, 2020 the company had $2.8 million in working capital including $3.0 million in cash.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

