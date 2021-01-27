Premier Files Hardrock Technical Report

THUNDER BAY, Jan. 27, 2021 - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. ("Premier") (TSX: PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report ("Report") prepared for the Hardrock Project, in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101. The Report may be found on the Company website or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The independent report, dated January 26, 2021 (effective date December 16, 2020), titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Hardrock Project Ontario, Canada" was completed by G Mining Services Inc. and provides detail to the disclosure contained in the Company's news release issued on December 16, 2020. Qualified persons for the Report include Louis-Pierre Gignac, P.Eng., G Mining Services Inc., Réjean Sirois, P.Eng., G Mining Services Inc., James Purchase, P.Geo., G Mining Services Inc., Michael Franceschini, P.Eng., Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Tommaso Raponi, P.Eng., Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Michelle Fraser, P. Geo., Stantec Consulting Ltd., David Ritchie, P.Eng., SLR Consulting Ltd., Mickey M. Davachi, P.Eng., Wood plc, and Pierre Roy, P.Eng., Soutex Inc.

Hardrock Mine Project, operated by Greenstone Gold Mines, a 50/50 joint venture with Orion Mine Finance Group, is located on the Trans-Canada Highway near Geraldton, Ontario, Canada and represents one of the most significant large-scale, permitted, mine development opportunities in North America.

Highlights of the Study and updated life-of-mine Open Pit Mine Plan ("LOM") on a 100% basis include:

$1.05 Billion After-tax NPV5% based on a US$1,400/oz gold price and a $1.30 CAD to USD exchange rate

20.1 % After-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR")

3.2-year payback period

AISC of $618 per oz and total operating cost of $20.39 per tonne

5.54 Moz of Proven & Probable mineral gold reserves averaging 1.27 g/t Au (0.35 g/t Au cut-off grade)

5.05 Moz Total gold produced with a 91.2 % process recovery and 5.1 to 1 strip ratio

358,000 oz LOM average annual gold production

414,000 oz First five years average production at an average head grade of 1.45 g/t Au

$952 Million Initial capital cost and total LOM sustaining capital of $323 million (Initial capital cost includes working capital and IBA payments)

Study does not include upside opportunity from the Hardrock underground mineral resources, nor the Brookbank, Kailey and Key Lake deposits

About Premier

Premier is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality portfolio of precious metals projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and Mexico. On December 16, 2020, Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) and Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: PG, OTCPK: PIRGF) announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Equinox Gold will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Premier. Concurrently, Premier will spin-out to its shareholders shares of a newly created US-focused gold production and development company to be called i-80 Gold Corp.

Qualified Person

Stephen McGibbon, P. Geo., Executive Vice President, Corporate and Project Development, for Premier, is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this news release regarding Hardrock, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, and has approved the technical content of this document.

