Cyprium Metals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

00:00 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to provide an overview of the Company's activities for the 3 months ending 31 December 2020 ("Quarter").

Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project

- Phase 1 diamond drilling programme consistently intersecting sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths ranging from 45m to 290m

- A 3,500 metre RC drilling programme was commenced in January 2021 to define the extensive supergene mineralisation

- Shallow supergene mineralisation remains open to the north, south and west

- Aeromagnetic survey completed at Nanadie Well

Cue Copper-Gold Project

- Geophysical programs undertaken to prioritise drill testing during 2021

- Gravity survey completed at Eelya South

- Ground Resistivity surveys ongoing at Hollandaire, Eelya South and Mt Eelya

Corporate

- Cyprium secures $6.0 million in a highly oversubscribed Placement and SPP

- Funds will be used to accelerate activities at the Company's Murchison Cu-Au projects

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented: "The Phase 1 diamond drilling programme at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold project has consistently intersected thick zones of sulphide mineralisation along strike and at shallow depths.

The Phase 1 RC drill programme at Nanadie Well has visible copper supergene mineralisation in the RC chips, such as malachite, azurite and chrysocolla. Supergene mineralisation is generally, easily leachable with acid, which complements the nearby acid generating massive sulphide orebody at Hollandaire.

We have been impressed from what we have seen in the diamond and RC drill holes completed to date. We look forward to providing details of the assays results and the geophysical programmes, as they become available.

The assay results will also be used to generate a JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold project.

Cyprium is continuing to work on expanding our mineral resource base for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study."

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QN9HH1B3



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd.



Contact:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. T: +61 8 6169 3050 WWW: www.cypriummetals.com


