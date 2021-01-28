Alligator Energy Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - 31 December 2020

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 31 December 2020 Quarterly Report.Uranium- Completion of Samphire Project acquisition in South Australia - addition of a 47Mlb U3O8 resource (Refer ASX announcement: 8 Oct 2020)- Announcement of key results from Samphire Project desktop study and exploration review (Refer ASX announcement: 16 Dec 2020) including:o Project is highly amenable to In-Situ Recovery (ISR) production with modern resin advanceso Proposal of updated testwork program by ANSTO for improved uranium extraction / processing flowsheeto Scope for intermediate product potentially reducing capital costso Potential resource expansion and extensive targets for testingo Identification of palaeochannel continuations from EM geophysics- Brief site visit to Alligator Rivers tenements and key stakeholder meetings conducted late in the quarterEnergy Minerals- Dialogue continues with interested strategic partners over Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) projectCorporate- Share placement in December 2020 raising $1.59M which will be principally used to advance the next steps for the Samphire Project- Cash balance at quarter end of $2.55MPlans for the forthcoming quarterSamphire Project field trip in January to conduct ground magnetics testing and plan for passive seismic program. Preparation of an exploration approval document for drilling based on these results. Re-commence community and Indigenous engagementFinalise Big Lake Uranium (BLU) co-funded geophysics plan program to be conducted in Q2 ARUP site visit including isotope assessment and water sampling with objective of vectoring radiogenic water sources with known uranium indicatorsContinue discussions on the Piedmont Project with interested strategic investorsContinue to pursue future uranium opportunities and projects in target regions. This strategy is supported by the suppressed uranium production profile and ongoing nuclear power expansion, as well as recent US policy announcements on strategic uranium reserveTo view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/21E1TI5R





Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



