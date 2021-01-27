Cautionary Safety Inspection at Songjiagou Mine

VANCOUVER, January 27, 2021 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS)(FSE:A0BK1D) reports that the mining operations have been curtailed at Majestic's Songjiagou open pit and underground mines pending a cautionary safety review by the Shandong Provincial and Yantai City governments. The Company expects the review to be completed by the end of February and confirms that its safety permits for both its underground and open pit mines are valid until September 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023 respectively.

Following the recent fatal accident at the Hushan Gold Mine, located 78 kilometers from Majestic's Songjiagou operation, the provincial and city governments have requested that all mining in the Shandong province be curtailed pending cautionary safety reviews. The Hushan Gold Mine operated by Shandong Wu Cai Long Investment Co. Ltd, was under development when the accident occurred. The Company wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the families of the Hushan workers involved.

The processing plant at Songjiagou is still permitted to operate during this time and given that the current stockpile at the plant is sufficient to last three months, the Company does not expect the mining curtailment to significantly impact its overall operations.

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

