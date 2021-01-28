Elemental Royalties Notes High Grade Extensions at Producing Amancaya Mine, Karlawinda Construction on Track

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2021 - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF), a gold-focused royalty company providing investors with exposure to a growing portfolio of producing royalties, notes the recent announcement from Austral Gold Limited ("Austral") (ASX: AGD) (TSX-V: AGLD) that in the course of a successful delineation program at its Amancaya mine it has discovered a new mineralized zone. Elemental holds a 2.25% NSR royalty at Amancaya, which is expected to produce in excess of 50,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2020.

Additionally, Capricorn Metals ("Capricorn") (ASX: CMM) released their December Quarterly Activities Report, confirming that development of the Karlawinda Gold Project is proceeding as planned, with first gold production expected in the June 2021 quarter. Elemental has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 2% NSR royalty on Karlawinda from South32 Limited.

"This is a very exciting development, with Austral noting that it is potentially transformative with respect to both possible production rate, and mine life." said Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental. "Elemental's highest royalty rate is on the Amancaya mine - giving us a high degree of leverage to additional discoveries. We are also pleased that Karlawinda construction is on time and on budget; we are looking forward to the start of production at the 110-125,000 ounce per annum gold mine in Q2 2021."

Drilling Highlights - Amancaya

2.53 metres @ 12.18 g/t gold and 8.5 g/t silver in the Central Vein and discovered a new mineralized breccia zone below that of 30m at 4.04 g/t gold and 7.5 g/t silver, including 4.14 metres @ 23.50 g/t gold and 29.3 g/t silver (DAM-008)

1.35 metres @ 14.65 g/t gold and 50.6 g/t silver, including 42.43 g/t gold and 124 g/t silver over 0.44 metres (DAM-002)

2.07 metres @ 12.13 g/t gold and 57.5 g/t silver, including 21.01 g/t gold and 142.8 g/t silver over 0.88 metres (DAM-003)

0.40 metres @ 41.89 g/t gold and 7.5 g/t silver (DAM-012)

Extension of Known Veins

The Amancaya drilling program commenced in Q4 2020, targeting Resource and Reserve growth at depth. Austral notes that a new strategy orienting the drilling from west to east has intercepted the veins 50-100 metres below existing workings, with similar widths and tenor.

A New Mineralized Zone

In addition, Austral also reported the discovery of a new mineralized breccia system, some 40 metres downhole beyond the currently mined vein. This new wide zone of hydrothermal breccia may have the potential to enhance the production profile and further extend mine life at Amancaya.

Karlawinda Construction on Track

Capricorn announced that concreting and civil earthworks have been completed at the processing plant, the ball mill has been delivered to site, the majority of processing equipment and steelwork has been delivered, construction of the Tailings Storage Facility is underway, and mining has commenced in the Bibra open pit.

Development costs are in line with budget, with the available funding balance including a 29% contingency allowance. First gold production continues to be expected in Q2 2021.

Capricorn has also commenced a near pit exploration program, targeting the conversion of Inferred Resources to Indicated immediately to the west of the current A$1,600 Bibra pit, to support potential pit expansions and production increases. Significant interceptions include:

5 metres @ 3.77 g/t from 36 metres (KBRC1470)

7 metres @ 1.59 g/t from 48 metres (KBRC1456)

4 metres @ 2.09 g/t from 35 metres (KBRC1467)

2 metres @ 3.68 g/t from 49 metres (KBRC1467)

12 metres @ 0.74 g/t from 44 metres (KBRC1455)

11 metres @ 0.75 g/t from 67 metres (KBRC1468)

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

