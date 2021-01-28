Exploits Discovery Corp Is Now Trading On OTCQB and Securing DTC ElIgibility for Trading in U.S. Markets

Vancouver, January 28th, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. , ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (OTCQB:RNRRF) (FSE:634-FF) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) is pleased to announce the Company is now trading on the OTCQB under the symbol RNRRF. In addition, the Company is in the process of securing eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies both in the U.S. and globally, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors.

"Rising gold prices combined with massive increases in equity and bond market liquidity is driving global, but specifically American interest in gold exploration and discovery. Listing on the OTCQB is an important step for Exploits; allowing the Company to reach both retail and institutional investors in the US market." states Exploits CEO, Michael Collins. "Exploits has a busy year ahead with pending results from the fall of 2020 as well as the presentation and execution of drilling in the Spring of 2021."

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

U.S. investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NFLD", and the Company's public disclosure continues to be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend and Gazeebow projects which cumulatively cover an area of approximately 2,111 square kilometres.

All projects within Exploits' portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered discovery such as New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and picked individual land packages for staking or joint venture where there is an opportunity for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

